Don't Wait For Prime Day: Get 30% Off Echo Devices Now

Amazon Family members are getting an early surprise. For a limited time, Prime members subscribed to Amazon Family can save 30% off select Amazon smart home devices. The list includes the Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show. It's essentially an early version of Amazon Prime Day, but specifically for Amazon Family members.





Amazon Family is a free, add-on service for Prime members who are parents or soon-to-be parents. The service offers exclusive deals and coupons on family-oriented items. Moreover, Amazon Family members also receive up to 20% off subscriptions to diapers, baby food, and more.

Current members can take advantage of the following deals:

Here's the catch. Many of these items will be on sale again on Amazon Prime Day. Some of them might even be cheaper. (For instance, we predict the Echo Dot will sell for $29 or less on Prime Day). In the case of the Echo Input, you can buy that right now for $19.99, which is $5 cheaper than the above price.

Amazon Echo Spot

However, if you need these devices now — and you're an Amazon Family member — these are otherwise good prices (excluding the Echo Input).

Amazon's offer expires June 7 at 2:59am ET.