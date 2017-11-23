Amazon Echo Dot Just Dropped to $29, Echo Show $50 Off

Amazon is proving Black Friday isn't just about TVs and laptops. The retailer just launched a series of steep deals on its popular smart home devices — including some devices that have previously never been on sale.
All of these deals — along with deals from its previous midnight sale — are available through November 28 at 2:59am ET or until supplies last.
In addition to its smart home deals, Amazon is also lowering the price of its flagship Fire Tablets. Here are the deals:
Alexa Smart Home Devices
- Echo Dot for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Echo 2nd-Gen for $79.99 ($20 off)
- Echo Plus for $119.99 ($30 off)
- Echo Show for $179.99 ($50 off)
- Tap for $79.99 ($50 off)
- Cloud Cam for $99.99 ($20 off)
Fire Tablets
You can shop the rest of Amazon's Black Friday sale here.
