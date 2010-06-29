Trending

Verizon Droid 2 Launching August with Android 2.2

By Cell Phones 

We've heard all about Verizon's Droid X and we know it's launching in July, but the wireless carrier has been keeping quiet about the Droid 2.

The two devices were spotted in the wild well before Verizon's June 23 unveiling of the Droid X and some people even thought the Droid 2 would appear at the event. Unfortunately, we didn't get a glimpse of the second Droid and we didn't hear when we might, either.

Today we learn that the reason Verizon is waiting to launch the Droid 2 is that it's going to be the first Android phone to rock Android 2.2 (aka Froyo) right out of the box. Android and Me is citing a trustworthy source that claims the Droid 2 will appear on August 23 with Android 2.2 in tow. The rumor fits in with previous leaks that revealed the Droid X would be getting Android 2.2 in 'late August.'

The first Droid device to get the update will be the original Droid, which is set to get Froyo in late July.