Sony Releases Android Jelly Bean Update for Several Xperia

As expected, Sony has commenced its rollout of upgrading several Xperia smartphones from Ice Cream Sandwich to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.



The update is now available on the Japanese technology company's newer smartphones, including the Xperia T and Xperia V; the Xperia TX will receive it sometime during March.



In addition to the standard Jelly Bean features, Sony has incorporated several enhancements itself, such as home screen customization and organization, as well as improved Sony Media apps that simplify the process of browsing music, photos and videos. The camera also received tweaks and will now sport a new auto scene setting and a single touch button in order to switch between front and rear cameras.



The Jelly Bean upgrade will launch as an over the air update, but it may take a few weeks to make its way onto all smartphones on all carriers. Sony previously revealed that March will see the Xperia J, Xperia P and Xperia Go receiving Android 4.1.



Jelly Bean will be applied to the Xperia S, SL, Xperia Acro S and Xperia Ion shortly after March. A few models will remain on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, including the Xperia U, Xperia miro, Xperia tipo and Xperia sola.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback