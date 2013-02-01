Codename One Creates Apps for Mobile OSs Simultaneously

Codename One, a free and open-source platform that allows developers to write an app for all major mobile operating systems simultaneously, has been released.



The service enables developers to write an application once and subsequently see the code translated into native code for the leading mobile platforms, including iOS, Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone 7.



The firm behind the platform says that Codename One has been downloaded 100,000 times and has created 1,000 apps through its beta. It's said to be "one of the fastest growing toolkits of its kind".



Codename One is a Java-based platform that utilizes both open-source and ‘lightweight’ technology. It translates the code into the native code pertaining to each platform as opposed to utilizing the norm in the form of HTML5.



Developers, however, are required to build all of the different app components from scratch instead of being dependent on native widgets. That said, it allows them to avoid fragmentation on a given platform.

