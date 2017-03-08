Save 30 Percent on Logitech's G933 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset

Today's games all but require surround sound, but fitting your room with a 7.1 setup can be a major hassle and expense. Amazon is looking to change that. The retailer just slashed the price of the popular Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset dropping it from $199 to $137.99. That's an impressive $62 price cut on what we here at Tom's Guide consider the best wireless gaming headset on the market.

We understand that some gamers may be hesitant to go wireless, but rest assured that the the G933 provides flawless reception. The Editors' Choice headset delivers phenomenal sound and works in a variety of settings from console gaming to home theater.

Design-wise, the headset is unabashedly large. It has huge, swiveling ear cups and a padded headband that ensures the headset stays in place through extended periods of gameplay. The earpads are coated in a soft fabric and, despite their size, don't add any extra weight or heft to the headset. Logitech claims you'll get around 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, which was in line with our own battery tests.

The headset comes with three wires including a USB cable to charge it, a 3.5 mm audio cable for mobile devices, and audio in/out for connecting to TVs, speakers, and other home theater setups. Naturally, the headset was designed for wireless use and here is where it shines the most, delivering the same type of high-quality sound you'd expect from a wired headset. That means you'll be able to hear enemy footsteps in games without losing track of voices and scores.

Wireless headphones don't get any better than the Logitech G933 and there's no way of knowing when Amazon's sale will end, so we recommend picking this headset up sooner rather than later.