7 gaming laptop deals I’d buy right now — best deals on Asus, MSI, HP and more
We've found the best deals for gaming on the go
If you've ever wanted a laptop with the power of a dedicated gaming machine, there's never been a better time to pick one up. The recent arrival of RTX 50-series gaming laptops has lead to a surge of gaming laptop deals and many of these discounted rigs are absolutely packed with power.
I've rounded up the best laptop gaming deals from the biggest retailers, including $600 off the HP Victus with RTX 4070 at Best Buy and gaming rigs on sale from $849 at Dell. Here's my picks for the best gaming laptop deals you can find today.
Best Gaming Laptop deals
This slick HP laptop packs an RTX 4070 GPU for just $899. You also get a generous 16.1-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's a nicely priced machine for the casual PC gamer who wants the biggest bang for their buck.
Save $350 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s also equipped with an Intel Core i7-i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4050 graphics. You also get a 16.1-inch 1080p 165Hz display.
The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a fantastic laptop packing a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get an RTX 4060 GPU and a 16-inch FHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. We also like that it has Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, and a third intake fan for better sustained performance over long gaming sessions.
This laptop is $350 off at just $1,599. It’s decked out with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 32GB of RAM (great for tab-hoarders), an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with support for a max 165Hz refresh rate.
At $200 off, this MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop is one of my favorite deals. It sports an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. It also with Windows 11 Pro and it offers a neat 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz IPS display.
Fancy a stealthy gaming laptop that works great as a gaming-ready machine and one for productivity? This Alienware m16 R2 will do the trick. Now with a $300 discount, expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an RTX 4060, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. Plus, everything will look super smooth with its 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate.
If you’re searching for a high-end gaming rig that’ll stand the test of time and handle AAA games with ease, look no further. Save $800 on this MSI Stealth 18 configuration, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 4080 GPU, and 1TB of SSD storage. And here’s the best feature: an 18-inch UHD (3840 x 2560) display with a max 120Hz refresh rate.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
