7 gaming laptop deals I’d buy right now — best deals on Asus, MSI, HP and more

If you've ever wanted a laptop with the power of a dedicated gaming machine, there's never been a better time to pick one up. The recent arrival of RTX 50-series gaming laptops has lead to a surge of gaming laptop deals and many of these discounted rigs are absolutely packed with power.

I've rounded up the best laptop gaming deals from the biggest retailers, including $600 off the HP Victus with RTX 4070 at Best Buy and gaming rigs on sale from $849 at Dell. Here's my picks for the best gaming laptop deals you can find today.

Best Gaming Laptop deals

HP Victus 16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy This slick HP laptop packs an RTX 4070 GPU for just $899. You also get a generous 16.1-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's a nicely priced machine for the casual PC gamer who wants the biggest bang for their buck.

HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,449 now $1,099 at HP US Save $350 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s also equipped with an Intel Core i7-i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4050 graphics. You also get a 16.1-inch 1080p 165Hz display.

Asus ROG Strix G16 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,399 now $1,279 at Amazon The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a fantastic laptop packing a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get an RTX 4060 GPU and a 16-inch FHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. We also like that it has Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, and a third intake fan for better sustained performance over long gaming sessions.

Gigabyte Aorus X16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,949 now $1,599 at Amazon This laptop is $350 off at just $1,599. It’s decked out with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 32GB of RAM (great for tab-hoarders), an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with support for a max 165Hz refresh rate.

MSI Crosshair 16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,799 now $1,599 at Walmart At $200 off, this MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop is one of my favorite deals. It sports an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. It also with Windows 11 Pro and it offers a neat 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz IPS display.

Alienware m16 R2 w/ RTX 4060: was $2,394 now $2,094 at Dell Fancy a stealthy gaming laptop that works great as a gaming-ready machine and one for productivity? This Alienware m16 R2 will do the trick. Now with a $300 discount, expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an RTX 4060, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. Plus, everything will look super smooth with its 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate.