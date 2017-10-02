PlayStation VR: Everything You Need to Know

There are several high-end VR headsets out there, like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, but if you don't have a PC, Sony's PlayStation VR, which works with the PS4, is the easiest, best, and most affordable way to go.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide)

Here's everything you need to know about Sony's virtual reality headset, from price and features to its growing lineup of immersive games.

What is PlayStation VR?

PlayStation VR is Sony's VR headset, compatible with the PlayStation 4. It costs $399.99 and comes with the headset, a PlayStation Camera, headphones and pass-through box with processor unit. A $499.99 bundle throws in two PlayStation Move controllers and a copy of PlayStation VR Worlds.

What is the latest model?

In the United States, it's the launch model, the CUH-ZVR1. But Sony has announced a new model, CUH-ZVR2, with integrated headphones, a slimmer connection cable, and an updated processor unit that allows for the PS4 to output HDR content on a TV when the VR headset is turned off. While there's no launch date for that model in the U.S., it may be worth holding off until it launches, especially because Sony is promising that prices won't change.

Does it matter which PS4 model I use?

Yes and no. All games on PlayStation VR will work on both the PS4 and PS4 Pro, but the Pro's extra power can provide sharper textures and smoother frame rates in VR, especially with games that have been optimized for the beefier system.

How many games are on PlayStation VR?

(Image credit: Resident Evil 7. Image Credit: Capcom)

There are currently more than 50 games enabled for PlayStation VR. All of them work with both versions of the headset, and include games like Batman: Arkham VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Star Trek: Bridge Crew. If you're wondering what's worth playing on Sony's VR headset, check out our roundup of the best PlayStation VR games.

Give me some specs.

PS VR has a 1920 x 1080 OLED display that can refresh at 90Hz or 120Hz depending on the game you're playing. It requires roughly 9.8 x 6.2 feet of play space, considerably smaller than the HTC Vive.



Can I use non-VR games in a PS VR headset?

You can. They won't be in VR, though. Instead, you'll use Cinematic Mode to view content on a virtual screen in the headset.

Should I buy PlayStation VR?

You can read our full review here. We gave it an 8 our of 10 due to affordability, comfortable design, easy setup and decent game catalog, but we noted that the display isn't as sharp as the competition and that the PlayStation Camera is very exacting.