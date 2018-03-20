How to Get Your $65 PlayStation 3 Settlement

The PlayStation 3 Other OS drama is now over — and you might get a little spending money for the trouble.





Back in the mid-2000s, Sony offered a feature called "Other OS" that would have allowed PlayStation 3 owners to run a version of Linux on the console. But after the company discovered that it could create some security problems — and decided that it didn't want its PlayStation 3 to be a computer — Sony nixed the feature.

Soon after, PlayStation 3 owners derided Sony's decision, saying that the company shouldn't have turned it off. A class-action lawsuit ensued and for years, there was no resolution.

In a bid to put it to rest, Sony recently agreed to settle the "Other OS" lawsuit and pay $3.75 million. However, the damages are available only to those who purchased a PlayStation 3 during a nearly four-year period and used the Other OS feature. As of this writing, Sony is estimating $65 in damages per person.

So, how might you get your hands on that $65?



First things first, you'll need to have owned a "fat" PlayStation 3 purchased sometime between Nov. 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010. You'll also need to have purchased that PlayStation 3 unit at an "authorized retailer," like a big-box store. If you bought it second-hand or used, you're out of luck.

If you've checked those boxes, next you'll need to break out your old PlayStation 3, blow off the dust, and get the serial number. If you can't find your PlayStation 3, you can also provide information about the PlayStation ID you used to set up your account.

Next, you'll need to fill out the online form to qualify and acknowledge — under penalty of perjury, mind you — that you either used the Other OS feature on your fat PlayStation 3, knew about it, or believe you "lost value or desired functionality or were otherwise injured as a consequence" of Firmware 3.21, which disabled the feature.

If you're interested in getting your $65, click here to learn how to submit your claim. Be aware, however, that your claim must be postmarked by April 15 or you won't qualify. And in the event more people than expected request a claim, that $65 will drop to whatever the pro-rata share is.