The 15 Best Legend of Zelda Games of All Time

The Legend of Zelda: The Four Swords

As the first multiplayer game in the series, Four Swords is notable for taking Zelda into uncharted territory. While it bore the unenviable position of serving as a side attraction to the Game Boy Advance port of Link to the Past, Four Swords is a fun jaunt in its own right, encouraging players to work together in a truly addictive way while they navigate dungeons. The challenges intelligently scale to suit the number of players in your party, which was a fortunate thing, given that the biggest issue working against Four Swords was the difficulty of finding three other people to link up with. Unfortunately, that same roadblock prevents current gamers from revisiting this underrated classic. — Adam Ismail

Best Place to Play: DS/3DS

Credit: Nintendo