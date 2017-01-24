Someone Just Designed the iPhone 8 of Your Dreams

Can Apple truly wow shoppers with the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 or will it be more of the same? Perhaps the designers in Cupertino should take a few cues from this new concept.

(Image credit: This glass-and-steel iPhone 8 concept has a vertical dual-lens camera. Credit: Imran Taylor)

Made of glass on the front and back and with a flat, slim stainless steel band running along the outside, this mock from designer Imran Taylor on YouTube is quite sleek. He calls it the iPhone 8: X Edition.

Just as the iPhone 8 rumors predict, this version integrates a Touch ID sensor underneath the display, so there's no physical Home button. You'll also find a somewhat strange looking dual-lens camera on the back, which is vertical instead of horizontal on the iPhone 7 Plus.

The back also houses what looks like a Smart Connector, similar to what you'll find on the iPad Pro. This would presumably be used for attaching various accessories. There was a rumored iPhone 7 Pro in the works that would have used a similar connector, but it never came to be.

(Image credit: The iPhone 8 is expected to embed Touch ID in the screen. Credit: Imran Taylor)

Other features mentioned in the video include quick access to notifications when the screen is off. This reminds us of Motorola's always-on display on the Moto Z. Interestingly, the bottom portion of the screen could also be used for settings and controls in various apps, such as zooming in for the camera.

There are plenty of fantastical iPhone 8 concepts out there, including those with wrap-around displays. But this latest one seems more like something you'd see on store shelves come September.