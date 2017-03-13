iPhone 8 Just Got Pretty Boring If This Rumor Is True

The iPhone 8 is said to be one of the biggest Apple product updates ever, which makes sense because it will mark the iPhone's tenth anniversary. But now there's talk of it not offering one of the most anticipated new features.

The iPhone 8 might not sport a curved screen after all. Concept: TechConfigurations/YouTube

Apple may deliver a flat screen in the iPhone 8 instead of the curved display the company has reportedly been planning, IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam told Macrumors. The company will, however, offer OLED in this model instead of the LCD technology it's relied on since the iPhone's inception.

According to Lam, Apple's display will be flat and be "analogous" to the company's 2.5D glass. It will also reportedly measure 5.8 inches, making it notably larger than the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

Based on the iPhone 8 rumors up until now, one of the key features was going to be a curved screen that would rely upon OLED technology. The display, according to reports, would spill off the left and right sides and be tall enough to nearly eliminate the bezels at the top and bottom. It would also reportedly come with a function touch area, which you would use as a home button and fingerprint sensor.

While Samsung has already offered curved displays to great effect, Apple has only delivered flat screens in its handsets. This year was supposed to be different and Apple was supposed to finally catch up. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will likely continue Samsung's curved screen trend, with the regular model offering a 5.8-inch panel and the Plus going all the way to 6.2 inches.

Several other analysts, including DisplayMate's Raymond Soneira, have also said that Apple could be planning its 2.5D technology for the iPhone 8. Apple's 2.5D screens have small curves on either side, but it's not a true "curved" screen like you'd find in the Galaxy S7 Edge or the upcoming Galaxy S8.

To be fair, Lam acknowledged that he has no direct knowledge of Apple's plans, and since the company is exceedingly secretive, take any claim about its next iPhone with the proverbial grain of salt.