The iPhone 8's Size is Looking Just Right

We've seen the rumors of a 5.8-inch iPhone 8, which would dwarf the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and make the 5.5-inch 7 Plus seem quaint. Fortunately for those who don't have gigantic mits, a leak suggests the iPhone 8 will actually fall in between its two predecessors when it comes to size.

(Image credit: A video shows a purported iPhone 8 case (middle) that's larger than the iPhone 7 (L) and smaller than the 7 Plus (R). Credit: Macotakara/YouTube)



This is according to footage of an iPhone 8 case from Japanese blog Macotakara, which features the case placed in between an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. It looks like the middle sibling of the family, here, and if true, it's likely pulling off this shrinkage thanks to its all-display front side.

That's right, by simply removing the bezel, Apple's bringing a 5.8-inch screen to the public in a form that won't make your thumb and pinky perform yoga poses to get ready to stretch to contain it.





While the case does feature the same vertical cut-out for cameras that has been ubiquitous in preceding leaks, it doesn't have a cutout on the back for a Touch ID sensor, a rumor that's seen plenty of smoke surrounding it as of late. This either means Apple's changed it's mind on where that sensor will go, or that this case was produced prior to that decision.

In other recent iPhone 8 rumors: we've seen footage of a purported iPhone 8 dummy getting flipped around by hand, and it's possible that Apple might throw in a free pair of AirPods to sweeten the deal.