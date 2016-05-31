Is Apple Finally Killing the 16GB iPhone?

The iPhone's measly 16GB of storage has been a real sticking point for folks with tons of pictures, videos and apps, but it could soon be a thing of the past. According to a new report, Apple's upcoming iPhone 7 could ship with a minimum of 32GB of free space.



As pointed out by 9to5Mac, IHS Technology analyst Kevin Wang posted about the potential storage upgrade on Chinese social media. Citing "supply chain research," Wang says that the iPhone 7 will start with 32GB of storage as well as 2GB of RAM -- the latter of which is unchanged from the iPhone 6s. The iPhone 7 has been previously rumored to max out at a hefty 256GB.

While this is far from an official confirmation, a 32GB starting iPhone is all but necessary at this point. Newer iPhones can take 4K photos and play console-quality games from the App Store, but you won't have much room for either of those with a 16GB handset. Meanwhile, Live Photos take up about twice as much room as regular pics.

With competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G5 starting with 32GB of space that can be expanded via microSD, the iPhone's starting storage looks kind of embarrassing.

MORE: iPhone 7 Rumors: Dual Cameras, Release Date and More

Better storage is just one of many new features expected to hit the iPhone 7. Apple's next handset is expected to sport dual cameras for extra-rich photos, and may ditch its 3.5mm headphone jack in order to make way for a slimmer design and an upcoming wave of Lightning-based headphones. Other rumored features include a more durable, potentially waterproof design, as well as a revamped display (thought we probably won't see OLED until next year).

Speaking of waiting until next year, this fall's iPhone might not end up being the iPhone 7 we're all expecting. A new report from Japanese newspaper Nikkei claims that Apple may be shifting from a two-year full upgrade cycle to a three-year one, meaning we might not see the iPhone 6's true successor until 2017. This lines up with previous reports that the next iPhone could be an incremental upgrade over the 6s and 6s Plus. The only question is: since we already have the 6s, what the heck is Apple going to call its next half-step phone?