Apple's 2019 iPhones Could Get This Big Upgrade

Next year's iPhones may sport an updated Face ID camera system.



Reliable Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has told MacRumors that Apple's next wave of handsets could feature a "flood illuminator," which would filter light out of a subject's environment so the phone can better identify faces.

Kuo also says a "Time of Flight" 3D camera will show up in 2019, or even 2020 iPad and iPhone models. These cameras precisely determine the distance between objects by measuring the time it takes a signal to travel between the camera and each point in its subject image.

This won't necessarily help with Face ID. However, it does mean the iPads and iPhones could capture 3D models. You could then edit these models on the devices (potentially using the Apple Pencil).



MORE: The One iPhone Trick Everyone Needs to Know

Kuo has previously predicted that Apple will release two OLED phones and one LCD phone in 2019.

The phones aren't expected to be revolutionary upgrades. The three models will likely be the same sizes as this year's iPhones: 5.8 inches, 6.5 inches, and 6.1 inches. The new phones also won't have any additional cameras, Kuo has predicted.

As they gain new features, the phones are also expected to lose the 3D Touch functionality.

Overall, It's wise not to expect too much revolutionary from Apple's phones, as people are buying and buying the current models. Refining existing technology, and dumping what people don't care about, is the new name of the game.