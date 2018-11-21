That Was Fast: Fallout 76 Is Just $40 Right Now

War may never change, but Fallout 76's price already has — twice. After a $7 sale appeared on Amazon, an even better offer just emerged on our radar. Right now, the just-released latest chapter in the Fallout series (a mere week into its existence) is at a $20 discount, from the original $60, a 33 percent discount.

There's just one catch: it's the digital copy of the Xbox One version of Fallout 76 is $40, leaving the other versions at $60. The physical Xbox One version is still $53. Shocking discounts for such a recent release.

Of course, it would be hard to talk about Fallout 76 without noting that it's pretty darn buggy, even for a Fallout game in its first week. And that's after a beta period where players did the dirty work of testing Fallout 76 for Bethesda. The first patch for the game is a whopping 48GB, and we're hoping it squashes most of the bugs.

If you're not aware, Fallout 76 is the first chapter in the Fallout franchise to feature multiplayer gameplay. Early reviews suggest this change — which includes player-vs-player action and competitive nuke-slinging — shakes things up enough to make the game new again for Fallout veterans.