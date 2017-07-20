How to Get Call of Duty WWII Zombies Beta

At some point, everything comes full circle. For the Call of Duty series, that day of reckoning is November 3, when Call of Duty: WWII launches, thereby returning it to its roots.

And if the newly-released trailer is any indication, it's going to be the closest you're going to get to living out your Saving Private Ryan, Thin Red Line fan and Night of the Living Dead fantasies. Because the zombies are coming out in full force and sooner than you think.



Can't wait until November to get your Nazi zombie shooting fix? Never fear, as developer Sledgehammer Games and publisher Activision are going to give you a little pre-launch taste with a private beta starting August 25. All you have to do is pre-order a digital or physical copy of the game and you're in. Unfortunately, the 8/25 beta is PlayStation 4 only to start, but Activision should be announcing Xbox One dates shortly.

Just to recap, this latest Call of Duty will take fans back to World War II's European theater between 1944 and 1945 where they'll play as Private "Red" Daniels. You'll be fighting in several key locations of the war including Normandy, France and Germany. The journey is sure to be fraught with danger and emotional turmoil as the reveal trailer shows.

(Image credit: Activision)

And that's all well and good, but what's COD without the undead? As the latest trailer shows, Nazi Germany is seriously into recycling, as it's raising an army of zombies to keep the war going. Through flashes of ragged, rotted, reanimated flesh and a creepy narrator, it's clear you and a couple of friends are going to have your work cut out for you in this co-op survival experience.

You'll be playing as a team of Allied forces travelling through Mittelburg, Gemany on a mission to recover stolen artworks. However, it seems as the only "Scream" you're going to find is the haunting yelps of an invincible army of the undead as they look to feast on your living flesh.

Oh and if that wasn't enough, the crazy mad scientist narrator has intimated that he's created the "devil himself."

