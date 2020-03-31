Best Fitbit: Choose the Right Tracker For Your Needs

Choosing the best Fitbit for you all depends upon your needs and budget. Fitbit has five fitness trackers, ranging from the $79 Fitbit Inspire to the $200 Fitbit Ionic, with capabilities to match.

All of Fitbit's devices can automatically track activities, steps, and sleep. They're all water-resistant, come with female health-tracking, and all can receive notifications from your smartphone. And all of them also connect with Fitbit's excellent app, as well as connect to a huge community of other Fitbit users, whom you can challenge to reach fitness goals.

But some Fitbits have more advanced features, such as heart rate monitoring, mobile payments, access to an app store, color displays, even built-in GPS and on-screen workouts. We'll help you decide which tracker to buy based on price and features, plus what you plan to do with it.

Fitbit just announced the Fitbit Charge 4, which brings with it built-in GPS, better sleep tracking, and Spotify music controls. The $150 Fitbit Charge 4 is now available for preorder, and will replace the Fitbit Charge 3. We will update this guide once we've had a chance to review the Fitbit Charge 4.

The best Fitbits you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Fitbit Charge 3

The best Fitbit overall

Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: No | Water resistance: 50 meters | Display: 1.57-inch OLED touchscreen | On-board music: No | Mobile payments: Yes | Swim tracking: Yes | Battery life: 7 days

SpO2 sensor

Water resistant

Nice design

Lacks on-board GPS

Not surprisingly, the device that's our favorite fitness tracker overall is also our top pick here. The Fitbit Charge 3 is the best Fitbit for those who want a general-purpose device. Designed for those who want to keep healthy and stay in shape, but aren't going to be running marathons, the Charge 3 has a fairly large, grayscale touchscreen display that shows your heart rate, distance traveled, and notifications from your smartphone, if connected. The Charge 3 is also swim-proof, and can track your laps in the pool.

The Charge 3 comes in three sizes, so it should fit most wrists (Fitbit has a sizing chart on its site). In addition, the Charge 3's strap is removable and Fitbit, as well a a number of third parties makes straps in different colors, patterns, and materials. The Fitbit Charge 3 also has an SpO2 sensor that will be used to diagnose breathing disturbances while sleeping and week-long battery life. It still requires a smartphone to connect to GPS, but overall it's the best Fitbit for the money.

Read our full Fitbit Charge 3 review.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Fitbit Inspire HR

The best Fitbit for those on a budget

Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: No | Water resistance: 50 meters | Display: OLED touchscreen | On-board music: No | Mobile payments: No | Swim tracking: Yes | Battery life: 5 days

Slim design

Affordable

Sleep tracking

Small display

No automatic run-pausing

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a slimmed-down, slightly stripped-down version of the Charge 3, which makes this the best Fitbit for those who don't want to spend more than $100, those who don't want a large device on their wrist, and those who are interested in tracking their steps and sleep, but not much more than that.

Like the Charge 3, the Inspire HR has an OLED touchscreen display (though a bit smaller here), a heart rate monitor, smartphone notifications, swim tracking, and sleep-tracking too. Not surprisingly, the Inspire HR doesn't have GPS built in, but the Charge 3, you can link it to your smartphone and use its GPS to accurately track your outdoor activities.

Read our full Fitbit Inspire HR review

(Image credit: Fitbit)

3. Fitbit Versa 2

The best Fitbit with smartwatch features

Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: No | Water resistance: 50 meters | Display: 1.34-inch, 300 x 300 color touchscreen | On-board music: Yes | Mobile payments: Yes | Swim tracking: Yes | Battery life: 4 days

Good battery life

Colorful display

On-screen workouts

No built-in GPS

Alexa works inconsistently

If you've ever wanted Alexa on your wrist, the Fitbit Versa 2 is the best Fitbit for you. This second-generation Versa has Amazon's assistant built in, which lets you do such things as control smart home devices, look up the weather and news, and a lot more.

But the Versa 2 is a good fitness tracker in its own right. It comes with advanced sleep-tracking features, which, when combined with the Versa 2's ability to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels, could help alert you to conditions such as sleep apnea. You can also download up to 300 songs to the Versa 2 itself, as well as from Pandora and Deezer, so you can leave your phone at home if you want to listen to some tunes. Sadly, the Versa 2 lacks on-board GPS, so you will need to tote your phone if you want that feature.

Read our full Fitbit Versa 2 review

(Image credit: Future)

4. Fitbit Ionic

Best Fitbit with GPS

Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: Yes | Water resistance: 50 meters | Display: 349 x 250 color LCD | On-board music: Yes | Mobile payments: Yes | Swim tracking: Yes | Battery life: 4 days

Built-in GPS

Onboard music storage

Mobile payments

Chunky design

Not many apps

With built-in GPS as well as a large, colorful touchscreen, the Fitbit Ionic is the best Fitbit for those who want a device with all the bells and whistles. The Ionic is the only one of Fitbit's devices with GPS, onboard music storage, and mobile payments, making this truly a device that lets you leave your smartphone at home when you want to go out and exercise.

The Ionic also supports Fitbit's small app store, which lets you add such things as Starbucks and additional watchfaces. Plus, the Ionic's display can also show on-screen workouts, handy for those times when you don't want to have to look at another screen to know if you're doing your yoga poses correctly. Our biggest criticism of the Ionic is its design; it looks more like a first-generation smartwatch than a fully capable fitness tracker, and its size makes it bulky on smaller wrists.

Read our full Fitbit Ionic review

(Image credit: Future)

5. Fitbit Versa Lite

A stripped-down Fitbit Versa 2

Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: No | Water resistance: 50 meters | Display: 1.34-inch, 300 x 300 LCD color touchscreen | On-board music: No | Mobile payments: Yes | Swim tracking: Yes | Battery life: 5 days

Good battery life

Accurate sleep and fitness tracking

Nice design

No GPS

No onboard music storage

Small app store

The Versa Lite looks like the Versa 2, but Fitbit stripped out a number of features to bring the Lite's price down about $50 less than the more premium model. Like the Versa 2, the Versa Lite has a rounded circle shape with a bright and colorful touchscreen. And, because this is a "smartwatch," you can also download apps to the watch from Fitbit's meager selection.

Health-wise, you get standard Fitbit fare including accurate sleep and fitness tracking, a nice set of customizable bands, automatic workout recognition, and music controls on your wrist. What you don't get, though, is the ability to store music on the Versa Lite itself. Nor are their on-screen workouts, nor swim lap tracking. And, like most Fitbits, the Versa Lite doesn't have on-board GPS; you'll need to connect to your phone for that.

Read our full Fitbit Versa Lite review

(Image credit: Fitbit)

5. Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit's least expensive fitness tracker

Heart rate monitor: No | GPS: No | Water resistance: 50 meters | Display: OLED touchscreen | On-board music: No | Mobile payments: No | Swim tracking: Yes | Battery life: 7 days

Inexpensive

Slim

Long battery life

No heart rate monitor

Limited features

Yes, the Fitbit Inspire is the company's least-expensive fitness tracker, but what you save — about $30 over the Inspire HR — isn't worth what you give up. As you might guess from its name, the Fitbit Inspire lacks a heart rate monitor, which by now should be a requirement for any fitness tracker.

And while the Inspire doesn't have GPS, you can't even use your smartphone's GPS in conjunction with the Inspire, as you can with every other Fitbit. One thing that the Inspire has going for it is its 7-day battery life—not surprising given that it doesn't have to power a number of sensors. You can get smartphone notifications and swim tracking, but the Inspire also lacks sleep tracking. Between that and not having a heart rate monitor, this is one fitness tracker to avoid.

How to choose the best Fitbit for you

If you spend more time than you wish to disclose on your butt watching TV, and want to start down the path to a healthier lifestyle, a basic tracker that costs less than $100 will most likely suit your needs.

The $69 Fitbit Inspire and $99 Fitbit Inspire HR will track your daily steps, calories and distance, showing your stats on their small OLED touchscreens.



The Inspire HR has a heart rate monitor, so it can be used to track not just your heart rate and cardio fitness, can automatically start tracking workouts, and give you insights into your sleeping patterns. In addition, it has 15 goal-based fitness modes, and can be connected to your smartphone's GPS to more accurately track your runs.

For those who work out more frequently, the Fitbit Charge 3 might better suit your needs. This band has all of the same features as the Inspire HR, but comes with a larger OLED touchscreen display, which makes it easier to see notifications and health data at a glance. It also has NFC built in, so you can use it for mobile payments via Fitbit Pay. The Charge 3 also has a slightly longer battery life of 7 days. However, the Blaze didn't wow us in our review, because it's lacking in the features department compared to smartwatches, and it's screen doesn't always stay on. We're also not fans of the charging cradle.

Those looking for more of a smartwatch-style fitness tracker should check out the Fitbit Versa 2. This device has a square, color touchscreen that can be used with Fitbit's small but growing app store. It lacks has built-in GPS—you have to connect them to your phone for that.

The Fitbit Ionic is Fitbit's only device with on-board GPS, which means you can leave your phone at home and still get an accurate map of your workout. Like the Versa, it offers an app store, NFC chip for mobile payments, and music storage. The Ionic has sleep analysis and pretty good battery life; while its design is lacking, it's definitely a solid fitness watch.