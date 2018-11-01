AirPods for $139 Kicks Off eBay Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but for many retailers the deals have already started. eBay, for instance, is offering exclusive deals on select tech products as part of its 11 Days of Deals sale.

Top on the list of discounted items are the Apple AirPods, which are on sale for $139. That's $20 off and the cheapest they've ever been. The AirPods feature a lightweight design, Siri integration, and solid audio quality.

The sale also includes the Apple iPhone XS, which is discounted to $979. It's a modest $20 off, but it happens to be the best deal you'll find on the unlocked iPhone. Apple's iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display, an A12 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

If you prefer a larger screen, the iPhone XS Max can be yours for $1,079. Again, it's only $20 off, but it's the best unlocked price around. We like the iPhone XS Max for its superfast processor, spacious OLED display, enhanced cameras with Smart HDR, and split-view mode capability.

Keep in mind that in the coming days Sam's Club will offer up to a $300 gift card with your in-store iPhone purchase. This deal, however, is only available to Sam's Club members.

Apple devices aren't the only items on sale at eBay. On Nov. 5, eBay will have the Nintendo Switch on sale for $269.99. A good deal on a typical day, but Google Express currently has it for $239.

Other forthcoming eBay deals include: