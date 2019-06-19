Prime Day Preview: $50 Off Kindle Oasis

Amazon's new Kindle Oasis 2019 is slated to ship on July 24. For bargain shoppers, that means one thing: Now is a good time to snag Amazon's previous-gen best Kindle at a stellar price.

Amazon currently has its Kindle Oasis eReader (2017) on sale for $199.99. Normally, this eReader would set you back $249.99, so this deal saves you $50. It's the first significant discount we've seen on Amazon's previous-gen Kindle. Keep in mind that it could drop a few more bucks on Amazon Prime Day, but the Oasis has usually escaped Prime Day unscathed by price cuts.

It features a 7-inch high-resolution anti-glare display, Wi-Fi connectivity, Audible built-in, and 8GB of storage to hold magazines, comics, newspapers, and audiobooks.

In our Kindle Oasis review, we were impressed by its water-resistance, large, well-lit display and elegant, comfortable design. The biggest difference between this model and the new Oasis is that the latter sports an adjustable Night Mode light for nighttime readers.

As for battery life, the previous-gen Oasis will last up to 6 weeks between charges.

Amazon also offers the 32GB model Kindle Oasis for $229.99 ($50 off) if you require more storage.