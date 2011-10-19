Trending

Samsung Fails To Get Apple Banned in the Netherlands

This is what is referred to in the legal profession as a pwning.

The bad times keep on rolling in for Samsung in their bitter, worldwide legal battle with Apple. The South Korean electronics powerhouse has already experienced the agony of defeat in Australia, where Apple succeeded in getting Galaxy Tab 10.1 injuncted. Very quickly thereafter, Apple added another notch on its belt by getting Samsung's tablet banned everywhere in the EU, except the Netherlands. And yesterday, things got even worse for Samsung when their last toehold in the Eurozone sided with Apple: A Dutch court in The Hague has rejected their claims of patent infringement, and denied their request for an injunction against all Apple mobile products.

Though the fact that Apple may continue to sell in the Low Countries while lording over the rest of Europe unopposed has to sting, it isn't a total loss. The court also refused to grant Apple's request for a similar injunction against Samsung. The court ruled that Samsung's 3D patents "were part of essential standards which should be open to license under FRAND," and directed the two companies to negotiate. However, the ruling will certainly have an impact on court cases currently unfolding in France and Italy, where Samsung hopes to ban iPhone 4S. Though a major setback, Samsung can at least take comfort in their lucrative deal with Microsoft. While it won't help them in the fight against Apple, it deals a blow to Google and nothing is more fun than seeing a battle between superpowers turn into a world war, right?

  • lp231 19 October 2011 08:08
    Apple succeeds because we all think Apple "never" copies from others. It's always the other way around...
    What's next? Apple patented our SUN and blocks all life form from using it?!
    You'll bet some idiot will think Apple did invent the "SUN".
  • vaughn2k 19 October 2011 08:56
    "While it won't help them in the fight against Apple, it deals a blow to Google and nothing is more fun than seeing a battle between superpowers turn into a world war, right?"
    This keeps getting better and better... or worse...
  • tomfreak 19 October 2011 09:09
    Nvm about this shit, I already planted myself an "Apple hate" since the recent Apple "rambus" behaviour. Good thing is I can live without Apple.
  • jecastej 19 October 2011 09:10
    I think the arguments are getting delusional. Get back.
  • the associate 19 October 2011 09:12
    lp231You'll bet some idiot will think Apple did invent the "SUN".

    LOL, seriously. All this bias favoring for Apple makes me pretty f'ing sick. Sure they're a great company, come out with fantastic stuff, but when an opposing company FINALLY (and I do mean finally for certain products) comes out with something significantly better for a better price? And people claim Apple still kills it?
    That would be like AMD releasing a cpu that (somehow) owned sandy bridge by a good 10% for 10% less money and people still saying amd sucks. Oh, wait a minute...
  • _Cubase_ 19 October 2011 09:34
    The question is: HOW THE HECK DO APPLE KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT!?

    No company in the world has ever been able to get away with as much, ever. What's wrong with this picture?
  • pythy 19 October 2011 09:57
    You'll bet some idiot will think Apple did invent the "SUN"
    That's just silly. Everybody knows Apple created God and in turn God created the Sun, the earth, etc.
  • eddieroolz 19 October 2011 10:00
    Turned out slightly better for Samsung than expected due to the refusal of Netherlands to ban both companies' devices.

    However, being such a small market, it's still a huge loss for Samsung, and it is not going to get better.
  • de5_Roy 19 October 2011 10:35
    apple's success in blocking samsungs will let apple continue selling their tablets(and their other overpriced under-innovated) at a high price. look at how iphone 4s - a 'minor' improvement over iphone selling out.
    then again samsung should have built a device that apple couldn't block so successfully.
    apple's continued success in suing companies will lead to customers' loss.
