Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on review: The Galaxy Note is back

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is an amped-up Galaxy Note with a faster S Pen built in, lots of camera improvements, a brighter display and faster charging. But it's also pretty pricey.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra (starting at $1,199) is a phone tailor-made for power users, as it picks up the mantle from the Galaxy Note line and adds its best feature while also offering a ton of other upgrades. Yup, there's an S Pen built in, but there's a lot more going on with this flagship as Samsung tries to top our best phone list.

For starters, the S Pen is more responsive, as Samsung made it 70% faster with less latency. The display is also super bright, as it's rated to go up to 1,750 nits. Here's another number I think you'll like: 45W. You now get faster 45W charging with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will juice that huge 5,000 mAh battery up to 50% in just 20 minutes.

But enough about numbers for now. The Galaxy S22 Ultra's biggest upgrades come with its cameras, as Samsung is shooting to overtake the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro as the best camera phone with the help of a raft of upgrades. These include a bigger main sensor for better low-light photos, an AI-boosted portrait mode and a new Super Clear lens.

On the other hand, Samsung is asking a lot of money for a phone that now comes with less RAM than before, and the S22 Ultra costs $100 to $300 more than its main competitors. I spent some time with the Galaxy S22 Ultra for this hands-on review. Here's my initial impressions, and stay tuned for our full rated review.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available for pre-orders now and its release date is February 25.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra starting price is $1,199. It costs $1,299 to go up to 256GB, $1,399 for 512GB and $1,599 for 1TB.

Unfortunately, you're getting just 8GB RAM to start this time around, as the previous Galaxy S21 Ultra came with 12GB with the entry-level configuration. But if you opt for more than 128GB of storage you'll get 12GB of RAM on this year's Ultra. We also look at whether owners of older Samsung phones should upgrade in our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra comparison.

There are plenty of pre-order perks if you order the Galaxy S22 Ultra by February 24. This includes upgrading to the next storage tier for free (when you buy the 128GB or 256GB model). You can also redeem $200 worth of Samsung Credit for the Galaxy Watch 4 or Samsung Freestyle projector. In addition, you can save up to 25% off of any Galaxy Tab S8 tablet.

We're also keeping track of the best Galaxy S22 deals, including ways to save on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Be sure to check out which carriers and retailers are offering discounts before you order your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

Galaxy S22 Ultra Price $1,199 Android version 12, One UI 4 Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Refresh rate 1-120Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto Front camera 40MP (f/2.2) Video Up to 8K 24 fps Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless Size 3.1 x 6.4 x 0.4 inches Weight 8.1 ounces Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/sub6) Colors Black, White, Green, Burgundy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is simple but stunning at the same time. I appreciate the sharp, squared-off angles, and I also like that the cameras aren't housed in a honking bump. They are more flush with the back of the handset. The overall look is minimalist and sleek.

Another plus: The 6.8-inch display is gently curved, so it adds some aesthetic appeal without leading to accidental screen presses.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra feels solid and durable, and it should, as it's fortified with an armor aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass Victus+ back. We'll have to see how well this phone holds up in drop tests, though.

The color options for the Galaxy S22 Ultra include Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy. I tend not to use a case, so I would probably opt for the very eye-popping white model.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung just upped the ante for display quality with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As before, you get a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, which made for smooth scrolling during our hands-on time. And there's a 240Hz touch sampling rate that gamers should appreciate.

But there are two notable display upgrades here. The first is that the screen has a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, which could be the brightest we've ever seen. (The standard brightness level is 1,250 nits, which is still quite high.)

The other display perk is a new Vision Booster feature, which can adjust the screen's brightness on the fly throughout the day. This means that you should have no problems using the S22 Ultra outdoors even in very strong sunlight.

When watching a trailer for Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, this Galaxy S22 Ultra's panel delivered rich colors and wide viewing angles, along with smooth motion during action scenes.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S Pen

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the smoothest S Pen I've ever experienced, and that's because Samsung has dialed down the latency from 9 milliseconds to just 2.8 ms. So you're getting a 70% improvement here.

In addition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra uses AI to predict your hand movements and deliver that pen-and-paper feel. I only used the S Pen for a few minutes, but I was impressed with how natural it felt.

The best part is that you don't have to use a dumb case to store the S Pen as you had to with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. There's an S Pen holder built right in to the phone.

Samsung has made a few other notable S Pen improvements, including more accurate handwriting-to-text conversions, as well as the ability to quickly save your notes in Microsoft Office docs and emails.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cameras

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks determined to top our best camera phone list and unseat Apple and Google. Right off the bat I was impressed with the level of detail I could get indoors when zooming in on a keyboard and display from several feet away. I could make out display icons with sharp details and individual keys.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a larger .2.4um pixel sensor for capturing more light and data, as well as a Super Clear Glass lens for capturing nighttime videos without flares. You also get a 12MP ultrawide lens, plus dual 10MP telephoto cameras that combine to offer 10x optical zoom and 100x space zoom.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung seems to be doubling down on computational photography with its camera system. There's adaptive pixel technology that combines 9 pixels into one for better images in the dark, enhanced AI high-res processing and 4x faster multi-frame processing.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also leverages AI Stereo Depth Maps for its improved portraits. In a selfie I took with the 40MP front camera, I was pleased with how crisp the collar on my black shirt looked against the blurred out background. And I could make out the finer textures in my face mask.

Other camera highlights include an Auto Framing feature that can recognize up to 10 subjects and once and a dedicated Expert RAW app that can capture 16-bit RAW files for those who want to take more creative control of their pics.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs and performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the first phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 4nm chip that promises better CPU and graphics performance while delivering better efficiency. Samsung will offer its own 4nm Exynos 2200 chip in international markets.

Despite having only 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S22 Ultra felt pretty snappy during my hands-on impressions when opening and closing apps. However, we'll have to do more real-world testing and benchmarking to see if it really makes a difference vs. the 12GB in the S21 Ultra. Yes, you can upgrade to more RAM, but you'll have to pay more.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts with 128GB of RAM, but I'd like to see 256GB as the base storage for a $1,199 starting price. You can upgrade that to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB when you buy, but there's no expandable storage via a microSD slot.

If you crave state-of the-art wireless, you'll be glad to know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra features Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, which Samsung says is twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra battery and charging

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a large 5,000 mAH battery, which Samsung says will last over a day in typical usage. We'll be putting this phone through our own web surfing battery test to see how it compares to the handsets that made our best phone battery life list.

When it's time to juice back up, the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers 45W charging, which is an upgrade over the 25W charging in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung promises you'll get to 50% in 20 minutes, which would be about 10 minutes faster than the S21 Ultra.

Just keep in mind that you'll need to spring for a 45W charger, as Samsung does not include a charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra software

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by Samsung's OneUI 4.1 software, which runs on top of Android 12. Samsung says this interface is more intuitive and useful than previous versions, and there's a new privacy dashboard for peace of mind.

Samsung is also touting Samsung Wallet, which can combine your digital payment info, ID, and more into one tool. We're intrigued by a new partnership with Google Duo that lets you share videos and documents during video calls, similar to SharePlay in Apple's iOS 15 software. But we'll need to test that to see how well it works.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra outlook

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra feels like a very big departure from both the regular Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. And that's because it very much has Galaxy Note DNA with the integrated S Pen. The reduced pen latency is also a plus.

As handy as a stylus can be though, that's not going to make iPhone users or Android upgraders really take notice. It's really about the camera improvements and how Samsung's further push into computational photography can make its rivals sweat. We'll be doing in-depth photo comparisons to see just how far the Galaxy S22 Ultra has come.

At $1,199, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a very expensive flagship, but when you add in the other upgrades Samsung has made — including a brighter display and faster charging — the Ultra could very well be worth its high price. Stay tuned for all of our in-depth test results and comparisons, as well as our final Galaxy S22 Ultra review rating.