Wizards vs 76ers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Wizards vs 76ers start time, channel The Wizards vs 76ers live stream will begin Wednesday, June 2nd at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. It will air on NBATV.

The Wizards took full advantage of Embiid's absence, especially on the defensive end. Russell Westbrook recorded his second triple-double in as many games with 19 points, 14 assists and a playoff career-high 21 rebounds. Washington also got a huge boost from second-year power forward Rui Hachimura who had his best game of the series. Hachimura managed a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. He also knocked down a clutch three in the final minute of the Wizards win.

The Sixers were still able to fight back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter and even took a one-point lead with under three minutes to go in the fourth. Wizards’ head coach Scott Brooks then had his team squash the Sixers’ surge, by intentionally fouling Ben Simmons and putting the career 59% free throw shooter on the foul line with less than 2:30 to go in the game. The plan worked. Simmons only made three of the six attempts and Washington was able to convert points on the other end to cap off the 122-114 Game 4 win.

The Sixers will go into Game 5 as 7-point favorites. The over/under is 229.5.

One of the best streaming services has NBATV

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Washington drew the Eastern Conference’s 8th playoff seed after blowing out the Pacers 142-115 in the NBA’s play-in tournament. The Wizards carried some of that momentum into game one against the Sixers scoring 62 points in the first half, despite Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook combining for just 20 points at the midway point. Beal would come alive in the second half netting 23 of his team-high 33 points. Westbrook finished with 16 points and 14 assists playing a game high 43 minutes.

Aside from Embiid and Harris, the East’s top seeded Sixers got significant help from Seth Curry and Danny Green who combined to shoot 6 of 13 from three. Ben Simmons also recorded a double-double in the win. The Defensive Player of the Year finalist pulled down 15 rebounds and dished out 15 assists, both were game highs.

The Sixers are 8-point favorites in game two. The over/under is 230.5.

How to avoid Wizards vs 76ers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Wizards vs 76ers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Wizards vs 76ers streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. Wizards vs 76ers airs on NBATV, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. The Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.View Deal

Wizards vs 76ers live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Wizards vs 76ers live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Wizards vs 76ers live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Wizards vs 76ers live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.