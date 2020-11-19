Where to buy PS5 in the UK: See who has stock today

The question of where to buy the PS5 in the UK is a tricky one. Sony's PS5 has just gone on sale in the U.K. bringing the large next-gen console to British soil. But high demand means it's been proving difficult to get hold of one. That's where we come in.

November 19 has finally arrived, meaning both the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition are now out of the pre-order stage and ready for retailers to sell at £449.99 and £359.99, respectively. However, U.K. retailers have revealed they will have a limited number of consoles in stock.

The PS5 is guaranteed to sell out quickly, but if you know where to look you can get you could get lucky.

At Tom's Guide we've got your back when it comes to tech. So we've assembled a list of retailers to check for PS5 stock, as well as our handy widget that'll surface any PS5 bundles and sales. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for stock updates as well, so make sure to keep checking back for updates.

Last updated 13.13 p.m.

Game (bundles back in stock, long virtual queue times)

Amazon (out of stock)

Asda (stock due later today)

Very (periodic stock updates)

Currys (no stock coming today)

BT (out of stock)

John Lewis (out of stock)

Argos (out of stock)

ShopTo (out of stock)

Sony (out of stock)

PS5 consoles in stock now (checked every 15 minutes)

PS5 launch day: Where to buy

Your best bet at securing a PS5 today is likely to be with the bigger retailers. Amazon UK, Currys, Game, John Lewis and Argos are all promising to have launch day stock. Other retailers may also have consoles available, though they haven't made any statements either way.

While Amazon has confirmed it will be restocking at 12 p.m., the other retailers haven't been quite as helpful. A good idea would be to check at midnight, 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and noon. Plus, if you can, there's nothing to lose by keeping the relevant store pages open and checking them a couple of times each hour.

Below are some quick links for you to check all the aforementioned retailers and some other big names that may get stock in at some point throughout the day.

PS5 at Amazon UK

PS5: £449 at Amazon UK

Amazon UK has promised launch day stock would go live at 12 p.m., but it looks like they've all sold out. We don't know if more will be added, but keep checking back to see if that changesView Deal

PS5 pre-orders at Currys

PS5: £449 at Currys

Currys has promised it will have launch day stock, but after delays and technical issues that whole thing has been scrapped. So there's one retailer you can stop checking throughout the rest of the dayView Deal

PS5 at Game

PS5: £449 at GAME

GAME has promised it will have both PS5 consoles available on launch day, but stock was on hold and kept until later in the day. Bundles are currently showing as in stock, but the virtual queue currently has incredibly long wait times.View Deal

PS5 at BT

PS5: £449 at BT Shop

BT confirmed that it would be selling the PS5 from today, but after numerous familiar issues with the website it has since run out of stock.View Deal

PS5 at Sony

PS5: £449 at Sony

Sony naturally has a dedicated sales page for the PS5, but in terms of launch day we haven't heard one way or the other. That said if anyone is going to have stock it's Sony, and it's well worth checking in at regular intervals.View Deal

PS5 at Argos

PS5: £449 at Argos

Despite reports to the contrary, Argos's PS5 page says it has no launch day stock. That might change later on in the day, but don't get your hopes too highView Deal

PS5 at John Lewis

PS5: £449 at John Lewis

John Lewis has finally launched a page for the PS5, though the retailer quickly ran out of stock. Things may change later on, so keep checking back regularly.View Deal

PS5 at Very

PS5: £449 at Very.co.uk

Very has confirmed it would be getting more PS5 stock "mid-morning", which quickly sold out. More stock keeps being added periodically, so keep checking in to see if you get lucky.View Deal

PS5 at ShopTo

PS5: £449 at ShopTo

ShopTo has completely sold out of pre-orders, and no information has been announced regarding launch day stock at the time of writing. So check them out, but don't get your hopes too high.View Deal

If you still haven't had any luck getting a console, you can always check our stock widget below. If any other retailers get PS5 stock in throughout the day it'll show up there, so if you see something jump on that opportunity as soon as you can.