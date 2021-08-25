Vikings vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Vikings vs Chiefs live stream features a struggling Minnesota offense trying to find some kind of rhythm before the regular season starts up. Meanwhile, Kansas City plans to rest most of their starters with the exception of one position group for this NFL live stream.

Giants vs Browns channel, start time The Vikings vs Chiefs live stream will begin on Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It will air on the NFL Network.

Throughout the vast majority of his previous 22 years as an NFL head coach, Andy Reid has applied the same preseason philosophy when it comes to his starters’ playing. The Chiefs head coach has usually revved his starters up to be able to play a full three quarters by the third preseason game. Now, there seems to be a shift in philosophy as Patrick Mahomes will likely sit this one out. When asked about the one-time MVP’s playing time Reid said, “We’ll see how it goes,” as he addressed reporters Monday. “That was a long first half [against Arizona]…I wasn’t anticipating 45 plays.” Mahomes completed 10-of-18 passing for 78 yards last week and threw an interception.

While Mahomes may sit out, the Chiefs’ newly assembled offensive line could still see a good amount of playing time in order to help them build chemistry. “We need to play,” Reid said “and this [game] gives us that opportunity.”

The Vikings don’t have a perennial MVP quarterback, like the Chiefs do, but even without Kirk Cousins playing much in the preseason, Vikings fans would like to see some semblance of an offense before the season starts up. Minnesota has scored just 16 points over their first two preseason games. “We don’t really have much rhythm going on,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told the media. Cousins completed 5 of his 7 passes in his debut last week for just 23 yards. No official word yet as to who will be under center for Minnesota Friday night.

The Chiefs are 4-point favorites as they host the Vikings Friday night. The over/under is 39.

How to watch Vikings vs Chiefs live stream with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Vikings vs Chiefs live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Vikings vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, the Vikings vs Chiefs live stream will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Friday, August 27 on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates, local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Vikings vs Chiefs game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Vikings vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Vikings vs Chiefs.

Vikings vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Vikings vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Vikings vs Chiefs live stream starts at 1 a.m. BST Saturday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

Vikings vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Chiefs live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.