Surfshark's awesome $2.21/pm Black Friday VPN deal is extended until the holidays

Surfshark is not only one of the best VPN providers, but it's one of the cheapest too – and it's staying even more affordable for longer thanks to this extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday/holiday season/whatever-you-want-to-call-it sale.

Over "the holidays" – we reckon it'll last until the New Year – Surfshark is maintaining its current VPN deal. That means that anyone signing up for two years will get three months free, which works out at a staggering $2.21 a month.

If you compare that to its closest rivals, Surfshark is the cheapest by far whilst also maintaining much of their usability. And, what's more, Surfshark has recently swollen its server count to over 3,200 – that's now on a par with ExpressVPN, and is certainly a more competitive number than the previous 1,700.

We've got more info on this extended deal below, and while we don't have a set end date, it's definitely worth making the most of this sooner rather than later – who knows what Surfshark's definition of "the holidays" is!

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

Although it's often considered a bargain option, Surfshark is easily one of the best options on the market, placing third on our overall best VPN services guide – and that means beating out some seriously stiff competition.

Besides the price (which is convincing enough in itself), in our testing Surfshark impressed with its clean and intuitive apps, excellent streaming and torrenting performance, and great speeds over its freshly increased 3,200+ servers worldwide.

If you're after our #1-rated VPN, we'd always recommend ExpressVPN. However, at $6.67 a month, it's not the cheapest. NordVPN offers a happy medium, but at $3.71 a month it's still considerably more expensive than Surfshark.

So, if you want the best-value VPN right now, this is a seriously tempting opportunity to save even more money while not compromising usability or privacy – and if you’re not satisfied, you’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out before committing.