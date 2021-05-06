Stranger Things season 4 teaser trailer is here — and it’s chilling

A new Stranger Things season 4 teaser trailer goes back to where it all began for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The creepy minute-long video suggests Eleven, now called Jane, will still be grappling with memories of her childhood training at the facility run by Dr Brenner (Matthew Modine) — and possibly encounter more of the 10 other "special" kids.

Unfortunately, the new teaser trailer doesn't give any hints about a release date for Stranger Things season 4. The Netflix series is currently filming after resuming production in Georgia last fall, following pandemic-induced delays. Stranger Things wasn't one of the shows mentioned by Netflix executives in their last investor day as debuting in Q4 2021, so next year is looking more likely.

The sneak peek focuses on a playroom, monitored by a security camera, where children engage with toys and games like chess, a Magic 8 ball and Plinko. In the latter, the camera zooms in on the numbers five and six — which match up to the date the teaser trailer was released. The number three is also prominent, so that's something for fans to ruminate over.

The video ends with a shot of the back of a man as he enters the room and the kids call him "Papa," which indicates the man is Brenner (Matthew Modine). He promises them: "Today, I have something very special planned for you."

When he asks, "Eleven, are you listening?", she gasps and her eyes pop wide open.

This is the second teaser for Stranger Things season 4, following one that confirmed Hopper (David Harbour) had survived his "death."

The show creators the Duffer brothers have gone on the record to say that season 4 will not be the last. So no need to worry that it's on the list of TV shows getting canceled or ending in 2021.

Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter: "Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."