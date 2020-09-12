PS5 release date just leaked — here's when to expect it

We’re rapidly honing in on that illusive PS5 release date. Sony has always said “Holiday 2020”, but yesterday some clever detective work in South America suggested it will be November 17 or later. Now we have another piece of evidence that makes us pretty confident we have a clear date in mind: November 20.

Said evidence comes from Amazon Japan (via Twitter), which has listed lots of PS5 accessories — from the headset to the charging stand — with a release date of Friday, November 20. The console itself doesn’t include the date, but it would be pretty weird for accessories to be sold before the console itself.

Of course, there’s a chance that accessories could go on sale after the console, or that it’s just a holding date with no basis in reality. But to us, this looks legitimate for a couple of reasons.

First off, this info matches a previous leak from a Fortnite press release of all places. The release highlighted that releasing its DLC on November 17 will see it “in time” for the release of the PlayStation 5.

Secondly, it makes sense in an historical context. Both the PS3 and PS4 were released in America on a Friday. If we accept that it has to be after the Fortnite DLC but before the Christmas rush of December, that leaves two options: November 20 and November 27. The latter of those dates is Black Friday. Sony would be mad to launch a new console on the same day that websites, PR people and consumers are distracted by bargain electronics.

Combine this with the South American intel above, and a date of November 20 seems pretty realistic to us — for North America and Japan, at least. Remember that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer indicated that US and Canadian players would be getting it earlier than the rest of the world.

While we’re closing in on a PS5 release date, the thorny issue of the PS5’s price is still a mystery. But the rumor is that PlayStation fans owe Microsoft a bit of gratitude on this point.

Reportedly, the PS5 price was set to be “considerably” more expensive before Microsoft revealed that its Xbox Series X would be $499/£449 and the Xbox Series S just $299/£249. At this point, it would be very surprising if Sony dared cross that $500 barrier, but we’ll have to wait and see.