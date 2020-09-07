PS5 release date and price info not coming this week — Sony weighs in

The PS5 won't be getting any big announcements this week, despite what earlier leaks might have claimed.

While this week is a promotional event for PSVR, announced on the official PlayStation Blog, there's not going to be any information about Sony's next-gen console shared during it.

A 4Chan post, shared on Reddit's r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, claimed that an event on September 9 could be Sony's biggest PS5 event yet. The OP said we'll find out more hardware info, see the user interface for the first time, as well as the launch date, price, and more information about launch titles.

September 9 isn't any ordinary Wednesday for Sony, either. It will mark the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation's launch in the U.S., which would make for the perfect time to spill all the details on the PS5.

Only that's not going to happen according to Gillen McAllister, a senior specialist in content communications for Sony Interactive Entertainment. And McAllister made this quite clear early on in the blog post. "To manage expectations, there’ll be no PS5-related news."

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The good news is that as part of the 'PS VR spotlight', there's several discounted games available on the PlayStation Store, starting from Wednesday, September 9. There will also be news drops taking place each day between tomorrow (Tuesday 8th) and Friday 11th, assumedly announcing some exciting upcoming virtual reality experiences for the PlayStation platform.

The PS5 shows that Sony is going hard on making its hardware more immersive. The console features a 3D audio engine for more realistic-sounding games, and has changed the DualShock controller into the DualSense controller, which features haptic feedback and triggers with variable resistance.

Microsoft meanwhile has given the Xbox Series X more grunt with a higher graphical computing output, and additional flexibility by offering games on multiple Microsoft products via the Smart Delivery system. There is also very likely an Xbox Series S in the works too, which would offer entry-level power to gamers on a budget.

Both consoles should be arriving on store shelves in November, the normal month for console releases. However neither Sony nor Microsoft have told us the price for the console yet, something that will likely be rectified in the near future.