Organic fans, the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress is $1,250 off today

PlushBeds is known for its sumptuous organic mattresses, and today you can save $1,250 on the Botanical Bliss, one of its most highly rated latex models. As a chiropractor recommended mattress, the Botanical Bliss is best-suited to anyone with neck and back pain, as well as to those who want to make their sleep as eco-friendly and non-toxic as possible.

The Botanical Bliss is made from a raft of natural and organic materials, including Talalay latex and GOTS certified organic cotton and wool. It’s free of chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, carcinogenic adhesives and other toxins, so you won’t be breathing in anything nasty while sleeping on it for years to come. Like many of the best mattresses, it also comes in a range of heights: 9, 10 or 12 inches, and in either a medium or medium-firm feel.

Thanks to this early Labor Day mattress sale a queen size costs from $1,649 (was $2,899). So while the Botanical Bliss isn’t cheap, the health benefits of this organic mattress outweigh the higher ticket price.

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss: was from $2,399 now $1,149 at PlushBeds

Save $1,250 – Not only do you save a lot of money here, you’ll also receive a luxury sheet set with your order. We’ve seen discounts of up to $1,100 off the Botanical Bliss before, so this is an extra $150 more. You’ll be able to test the mattress for 100 nights before committing, and you’re covered by a 25-year warranty. View Deal

The Botanical Bliss is designed to support side, back and stomach sleepers, but we’ve discovered that most users praise it as a back and side sleeper mattress. The biggest attractions by far are the certified organic materials, with this particular PlushBeds mattress being one of the most certified mattresses in America.

The addition of GOTS organic wool means it’s suited to warm sleepers, as wool is a naturally breathable material. Talalay latex is also cooling and you’ll find that here too. While it won’t outperform a dedicated cooling model, it will be more breathable than standard memory foam mattresses, for example, which retain heat.

Beside cooler sleep, another health benefit of the Botanical Bliss is the GOTS certified organic cotton cover. This is naturally resistant to dust mites, mold and mildew, so it won’t aggravate your allergies. There’s no mattress in a box pong here either, so you can sleep on it straight away. Side sleepers would fare better with the medium, while back and stomach sleepers would be better off with medium-firm.

If you aren’t fully ready for the organic mattress switch but you do want extra support and comfort from your existing bed, there’s 25% off PlushBed accessories too. So whether you’re after a mattress topper for instant comfort or a mattress protector to maximize freshness, there are organic, natural and non-toxic options to pick from for less than normal.

Overall, if you want to make your sleep more sustainable without draining your bank account, the PlushBeds sale is the place to go. For another top organic sleep brand running regular deals, take a look at our curated Saatva mattress sale round-up. We’d recommend the Classic in particular for a superb-value natural mattress – read our Saatva Classic Mattress review to learn why it’s so hard to beat.

