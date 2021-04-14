Nintendo Switch Lite announced in blue — here's when you can get it

Nintendo is sprucing up it hardware lineup for spring with a brand new color for its handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite console. The new hue is dubbed 'Blue' and it's pretty much what you're imagining. Unless you're the part of the internet that is insistent that it's actually purple.

Revealed on the official Nintendo Twitter account, the company is calling the new color blue, which you'd think would nip any speculation in the bud. But like the Indigo GameCube before it, fans are debating whether it's actually blue, or purple that's just feeling a little off.

The Switch Lite originally launched in three colors: turquoise, yellow, and gray. Coral was added a few months later. You'll be able to pick up the blue variant next month, although the exact date will vary, depending on your region.

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqrApril 13, 2021 See more

The new blue Switch Lite will retail for the usual price of $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$329.95. It's set to release in the UK on May 7, and the US and Australia on May 21. Pre-orders don't seem to be available on Nintendo's website so it looks like you'll have to try your luck on launch day if it takes your fancy.

The May 21 rollout is the same day that Miitopia makes its debut. The fantasy sim was announced in February's Nintendo Direct. There are a bunch of other titles to look forward to, that could have you reaching for your wallet if you haven't bought into the Nintendo ecosystem just yet.

We'll see two Famicom Detective Club titles in May, a new Mario Gold game in June, as well as the arrival of Fall Guys and The Outer Wilds on the system. We may also see Mario Kart 9 land on the Nintendo Switch some time this year, if the recent rumors pan out.

The good news for Nintendo fans is that the company is looking to develop more original IPs, rather than becoming too reliant on its bread and butter of Mario and Zelda titles. Earlier this week, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stressed that in order to stay competitive and keep their content fresh, the company will be looking to "focus on creating new game series as well as long-sellers such as Mario and Zelda."

With impending Nintendo Switch shortages creeping in later this year, the blue Switch Lite is the perfect excuse to nab the console before it becomes as difficult to find as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.