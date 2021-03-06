NBA All-Star Game 2021 live stream: How to watch 2021 NBA All-Star Game online

NBA All-Star Game start time, channel The 2021 NBA All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on Sunday, March 7. It will be broadcast on TNT.

The skills challenges start earlier at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game live stream features the league’s best going head-to-head for bragging rights and the delight of their fans. LeBron James and Kevin Durant captain the All-Star squads for this NBA Live Stream .

After changing locations, player pushback and COVID protocols being examined the NBA will hold its 70th All-Star Game Sunday night at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Wednesday night the league held its All-Star Draft, where four-time Captain James and first-time captain Durant made selections from a pool of All-Stars voted in by fans, coaches, fellow players and media members.

Team James will be comprised of starters; James (LAL), Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Stephen Curry (GS), Luka Doncic (DAL) and Nikola Jokic (DEN) with Damian Lillard (POR), Ben Simmons (PHI), Chris Paul (PHX), Jaylen Brown (BOS), Paul George (LAC), Domantas Sabonis (IND) and Rudy Gobert (UTA) as reserves. LeBron James is a perfect 4-0 as he has been a captain in each of the format’s previous 4 years.

Kyrie Irving (BRK), Joel Embiid (PHI), Kawhi Leonard (LAC), Bradley Beal (WAS) and Jayson Tatum (BOS) will start for Team Durant while James Harden (BRK), Devin Booker (PHX), Zion Williamson (NO), Zach LaVine (CHI), Julius Randle (NYK), Nikola Vucevic (ORL), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) will come off the bench. Durant will not be playing in the game due to a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since February 13th.

Skills challenge, 3-point and dunk contest start times

This year’s All-Star Night features some new twists. Due to COVID the NBA is packing “All-Star Weekend” into one night. The Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest contest will both take place Sunday night as well beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT, while the Dunk Contest will be held at halftime of the All-Star game.

There will be no Rising Stars game this year.

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the NBA All-Star Game live streams on TV or online, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in the US

In the U.S. the 2021 NBA All-Star Game airs on TNT, tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

NBA All-Star Game live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up very late to catch the NBA All-Star Game live stream tips off at 1:00 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SportsNet and SN1. Due to contractual obligations the All-Star Game is not on NBA League Pass.