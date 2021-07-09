Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs tipped by leaker

The Google Pixel 6 picture just became a lot clearer If these rumored specs turn out to be legit. Google is expected to drop two new flagship phones this fall in the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, and now we’re learning everything from possible screen sizes and camera specs to the battery and storage.

According to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who has a mixed track record with leaks and predictions, the Google Pixel 6 will offer 6.4-inch AMOLED display along with dual rear cameras: a 50MP main camera along with a 12MP ultra wide lens. The front camera is reportedly 8MP.

But the Pixel 6 Pro sounds even more exciting and could easily become one of the best phones of the year.

The Pixel 6 is said to pack a 4,614 mAh battery, which would be a step up from the 4,080 mAh battery in the Pixel 5. Other rumored specs include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 256GB option.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs: Rumored

Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro OS Android 12 Android 12 Display 6.4 inches AMOLED 6.71 inches AMOLED RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear camera 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra wide) 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP (Ultra wide) Front camera 8MP 12MP Battery 4,614 mAh 5,000 mAh

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is where things get really interesting, and it looks like it could be a serious rival to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It allegedly features a 6.7-inch OLED display along with three rear cameras. There’s a 48MP telephoto lens that would join the wide and ultra-wide shooters. The front camera jumps up to 12MP.

As you might expect, the Pixel 6 Pro would feature a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, and you get more RAM too at 12GB. The storage options are also larger, ranging up to 512GB.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser x Rendersbyian)

This report doesn’t go into the processor, but we’ve already heard that Google could be skipping Qualcomm in favor of its own Whitechapel chip. The thinking is that Google will be able to deliver a more Apple-like experience if it can control the hardware and the software, which in this case is Android 12.

In addition to these specs, Front Page Tech reports that Google is committed to “at least 5 years of software updates” on both Pixel 6 models. So you shouldn’t have to worry about your handset becoming obsolete anytime soon.

Stay tuned for more Google Pixel 6 rumors and leaks as we get closer to Google’s big launch.