Jazz vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch 2020 NBA seeding game

Jazz vs Nuggets start time, channel The Jazz vs Nuggets game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 8) on TNT.

We're looking forward to the Jazz vs Nuggets live stream to see how Utah can handle an increasingly thinner roster as it fights for the #4 seed in the Western Conference. Yes, the Jazz is practically playing the blues right now, with four starters benched with injuries.

In alphabetical order, Mike Conley (sore right knee), Rudy Gobert (rest), Donovan Mitchell (left peroneal strain) and Royce O'Neale (sore right calf) are just the tip of the problem for Utah, as Joe Ingles (sore right foot) and Nigel Williams-Goss (sprained left ankle) are also out.

The 61 best Netflix shows

Here's what's new on Netflix -- the August 2020 schedule is here

NBA live stream: How to watch the 2020 season

That means a lot of pressure will be on Utah's Jordan Clarkson, to help the Jazz to keep their slim 0.5-game lead for the No.4 Western Conference seed over the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. If the Nuggets take this, it will help their quest for the #3 seed, and they're currently 2 games up vs the Jazz, who could be scratching their way up.

The Jazz come into this game with a 3-1 record in the Bubble league play (this story was written before Jazz/Spurs on Friday), while Denver has split the season 2-2 so far, with an off day on Friday.

Here's everything you need to watch Jazz vs Nuggets live stream tonight:

How to avoid Jazz vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Jazz vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in the US

For U.S. viewers, the Jazz vs Nuggets live stream will be broadcast on TNT. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET tomorrow (August 8). TNT is included with most cable and satellite packages.

Basketball fans should also considering getting the NBA League Pass; packages start at $20 per year but you'll need to spend $29 per year for access to all teams — minus local and national blackout games.

If you've cut the cord and you're looking for an all-encompassing streaming option, TNT is available on Sling TV one of the best streaming services around. The local Utah affiliate AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain is also on AT&T TV Now (which we do not recommend).

While TNT is in both of the $30 per month Sling Blue and Orange packages, each has certain channels hoops fans will want. The $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be their best best for a comprehensive streaming situation.

TNT is a part of all Sling TV packages. If you go with Sling Blue, you also get Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as NBC Sports Network and FX1. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, which are must-have channels for sports fans. Basketball lovers can add on NBA TV, too.View Deal

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British hoop fans can watch the Jazz vs Nuggets live stream on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Canada will watch Jazz vs Pelicans on TSN, which is available via cable packages as well as online as a standalone purchase for streaming. Specifically, the game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.