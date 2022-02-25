How to watch American Idol 2022 online: Start date, auditions, judges and schedule

Amateur singers are warming up their voices, which means it's almost time to watch American Idol 2022 online, even if you don't have cable. When the singing competition series returns for season 20 (its fifth on ABC), judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan will sift through dozens of aspiring hopefuls, narrow them down to finalists and give feedback as the audience votes for the next big music star.

American Idol 2022 start time, channel American Idol season 20 premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Fubo TV).

Host Ryan Seacrest is also back to oversee the iconic series that pioneered the music competition genre.

American Idol 2022 embarks on a nationwide search across Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California. This season features some never-before-seen twists and the introduction of Platinum Tickets. They're different from Gold Tickets, which sent contestants to Hollywood. With a Platinum Ticket, a singer can bypass the first week of the Hollywood rounds.

Here's everything you need to know to watch American Idol 2022 online. Plus, watch a sneak peek of contestant Cole Hallman's audition:

How to watch American Idol 2022 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss American Idol 2022 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch American Idol 2022 in the US

Idol-ers can tune into the American Idol season 20 premiere on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as top networks such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

American Idol 2022 judges

The three judges for American Idol season 20 are the same as the previous seasons on ABC: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie.

Ryan Seacrest also returns as host. Bobby Brown will not be back as the in-house mentor.

American Idol 2022 auditions and schedule

American Idol season 20 hasn't released its schedule, but here's an estimate. We'll update it as more info is shared.