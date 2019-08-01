Dell XPS 13 w/ 256GB SSD Now Just $899

One of our favorite laptop deals is back! If you're shopping for a college laptop that will last you more than a semester, we've got the perfect deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 (9370) for just $899.99 via coupon code "DBLTXPS132". That's $400 off and the best deal we've seen for this Editor's Choice notebook.

To be clear, the XPS 13 (9370) is Dell's 2018 laptop. However, this very capable machine still offers strong performance, long battery life (12 hours and 37 minutes), and a stunning screen. Last month we saw a similar deal for $750. However, today's deal packs a better Core i7 CPU.

The XPS 13 (9370) is an amazing laptop for just about any type of user. Use coupon "DBLTXPS132" to drop its price to an all-time low of $899.99, an excellent price for this Core i7-powered machine that also packs a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The configuration on sale today features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Although we've seen the XPS 13 for less before, those rare deals have been on the base models with either 4GB of RAM or a 1TB HDD.

The XPS 13 (9370) has a gorgeous nearly borderless display, light weight, and stunning aesthetic. It features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C (which can output DisplayPort video), and a microSD slot. It also supports four-lane PCI connections, so you can use the laptop with an eGPU (external graphics card) for serious gaming. We tested this exact configuration and it flew through all tasks we threw its way.

Our only gripe with this model is that its webcam is located just above the keyboard rather than on the top bezel. This makes for an odd "nose cam" effect that looks up at you (rather than straight at you) when using the webcam. Otherwise, we recommend this laptop for just about anyone.

Dell's XPS coupon is valid through August 8 at 8am ET. However, last month's XPS 13 deal lasted roughly 24 hours, so act super fast on this one.