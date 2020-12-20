Trending

The best Cyberpunk 2077 bugs: Finding humor in the glitchiest game of the year

By

We've found the funniest Cyberpunk 2077 bugs, so you can save time and wait on this glitchy game

best Cyberpunk 2077 bugs
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The above Cyberpunk 2077 bug needs a little context, but once you figure it out, you'll know how weird it gets. That screenshot came from my gameplay, and my character has a full, well-coiffed head of hair, but it often disappears. Why? Because I decided to wear a balaclava. 

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is so broken that it shaves you bald if you deign to wear something on your head. But that's just the beginning, really. So, I went hunting online for the best Cyberpunk 2077 bugs. Here, I've collected everything from footage of a broken window that acts like a jetpack to the weird glitch that ruined the emotional impact of a major moment.

And as you peruse these glitches, you'll likely experience one of two sensations. If you haven't bought the game yet, I'm thinking you'll say "phew, I'm glad I didn't pre-order." But some folks, the kind who want to watch the world burn, will think "this looks funny, I should get this game." 

So if you're in the latter group, you can get it for $10 off right now, but I bet it will fall further before the bugs are patched, so you can revel in all the Cyberpunk 2077 bugs without feeling ripped off. 

Cyberpunk 2077's windows have invisible springs

Dude, where's my shotgun?

This happened to me when I was escaping from the Arasaka tower mission, in the car with Jackie. One of two big glitches (the other is below) that takes you out of the moment. 

I missed the upgrade perk for walking through cars

People just disappear

Where we're going, we don't need walls

In Night City, motorcycle throws you

Enjoying the bugs is one way to play the game

So this is tied to The Matrix

Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) may not say "Whoa!" like Neo, but this Cyberpunk 2077 bug will have you astonished. 

The T-Pose is the latest TikTok trend in Night City

Play Cyberpunk 2077 for long enough and you'll uncover the weirdest phenomenon: people posing in a T position. I don't get it. At all. 

Cyberpunk 2077 is the best drugs alternative

This video will stop you from buying Cyberpunk 2077

The frustration is so palpable for this streamer.

I swear it's not Tenet

I wonder if Christopher Nolan will say Cyberpunk 2077 should only be played in theaters.

Spoiler alert: this bug ruins an important scene

This is the bug that's most emblematic of Cyberpunk 2077's flaws. Right smack-dab in the middle of an emotional moment, something breaks and you're completely taken out of the scene. 

Topics
Gaming