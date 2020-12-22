Clippers vs Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA opening night online

Clippers vs Lakers start time, channel Clippers vs Lakers live stream place at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT tomorrow (Tuesday, Dec. 22).

The game airs on TNT.

The NBA's starting its season with a Clippers vs Lakers live stream that could easily be a preview of the end of the season's Western Conference Finals. And for once the Lakers will be at 100% health (or close) for this NBA live stream.

Yes, while point guard Dennis Schroder is listed as day-to-day, Frank Vogel has his pick of the entire lineup, and won't be revealing his starting five until Tuesday, "before the game," as he told the press.

It's easy to see that LeBron James and Anthony Davis have secure spots in that lineup, and Marc Gasol makes the most sense for center, but we'll be curious to see how the defending champions start the season, after limping through the playoffs at times.

And the frustrating thing for the Clippers is that while they're seen as a strong pick to win it all this year, they're stuck in the same conference as the number 1 favorites (according to a poll of NBA GMs): the Lakers.

So, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Clippers come out guns blazing with something to prove in this season opener. And, unlike the bubble games we saw last season, the Clippers vs Lakers live stream is coming from the Staples Center, their shared home court.

Here's everything you need to watch the Clippers vs Lakers live stream open the NBA season:

How to avoid Clippers vs Lakers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Lakers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Clippers vs Lakers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Clippers vs Lakers airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Clippers vs Lakers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up very late to catch the Clippers vs Lakers live stream at 3 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K..

Clippers vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Lakers on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SportsNet and SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.