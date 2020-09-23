Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Celtics vs Heat start time, channel Celtics vs Heat game 4 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT tomorrow (Wed., Sept. 23) on ESPN. The rest of the NBA playoffs are also airing on TNT and ABC. Full series schedule below.

The Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 4 is a pivotal point in the Eastern Conference finals. If Miami pulls out a win, they'll have a commanding lead. But Boston will do everything it can to tie the series and extend their time in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

The Celtics were in danger of a sweep after losing the first two games. But game 3 saw the return of Gordon Hayward from a month off to nurse an ankle injury. He came off the bench and gave the team a much-needed boost for 30 minutes.

The Celtics built (and then lost) big leads in the first two games, but this time around, they led the Heat for all of game 3. They attacked Miami's zone defense and focused their scoring efforts in the paint. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Hayward will look to employ those tactics game in game 4.

As for the Heat, they'll need Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic to get going on offense again. The duo combined to score only 28 points in game 3. Miami will also work on not falling into an early hole, as they have for most of this series. The Celtics have led 75% of the time through all four games. Butler is aware playing from behind isn't going to take them to the championship.

"I think it gets old, playing from behind consistently,” Butler said after the game 3 loss. “Especially against a great team like Boston and what they bring to the table.”

Here is everything you need to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream for game 4.

How to avoid Celtics vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch Celtics vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Celtics vs Heats live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Celtics vs Heat game 4 tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 23) at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. NBA playoff games are also airing on TNT and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and fuboTV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30, while Fubo's $60 per month Standard package is lacking TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 4 at 1:30 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Celtics vs Heat game 4 on Sportsnet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's on SN360.

But you can watch the game on NBA League Pass, which is available in Canada.

Celtics vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Heat 117, Celtics 114

Heat 117, Celtics 114 Game 2: Heat 106, Celtics 101

Heat 106, Celtics 101 Game 3: Celtics 117, Heat 106

Celtics 117, Heat 106 Game 4: Wed., Sept 23, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed., Sept 23, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 5: Fri., Sept 25, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri., Sept 25, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) *Game 6: Sun., Sept 27, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun., Sept 27, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) *Game 7: Tue., Sept 30 (ESPN)

* = if necessary