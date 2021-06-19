Bucks vs Nets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 7 online

Bucks vs Nets start time, channel The Bucks vs Nets live stream is on Saturday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Bucks vs Nets live stream is highlighted by the two best words in sports, “Game 7.” Giannis Antetokounmpo leads his Milwaukee squad back to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets as an Eastern Conference Championship berth is on the line in this NBA playoffs live stream .

In this series, the home team is undefeated. Brooklyn hopes that trend continues Saturday night and if there is any indication it will, it lies in Kevin Durant. The 32-year-old is returning to the Barclays Center after his historic Game 5 performance. In that Nets win, Durant became the first player in history to record at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game. Durant is trying to lead the Nets’ franchise to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2002.

One of the best streaming services has TNT

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

While the Nets are hoping a trend continues, the Bucks are looking to continue the rhythm they established in their Game 6 win. Milwaukee never trailed in their final home game of the series, while Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Khris Middleton scored a playoff career-high 38 points and Jrue Holiday added 21 points.

Durant should have more help this time around than the last time the Nets played host. James Harden looks to be inching closer to the level of play we are accustomed to seeing from him. Harden returned from a hamstring injury for Game 5 and shot 1-for-10 including 0-for-8 from three. He then showed improvement in Game 6, shooting 5-for-9 and went 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

The Nets return home for Game 7 as 1-point road favorites. The over/under is 215.

How to avoid Bucks vs Nets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Nets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Bucks vs Nets live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Nets airs on TNT tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 19.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. We love Fubo TV too, but it doesn't have TNT.

And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Bucks vs Nets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, where the Bucks vs Nets live stream will likely be available. At the time of reporting, the schedule had an unnamed NBA Playoffs game on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena at 1 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Bucks vs Nets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for this event. SN1 will have the Bucks vs Nets live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.