Best Instax Mini deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are a lot of deals on instant cameras, as they make great gifts. As their name suggests, instant cameras print out a photo of whatever you've taken mere seconds after you press the shutter.

Fujifilm's Instax Mini instant cameras are some of the most popular, as they come in a variety of styles and features. Here are the best Instax Mini Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals. And be sure to check out all of our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals for savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

Lowest Price Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 was $69, now $59 @ Amazon

The Instax Mini 11 is Fujifilm's flagship instant camera, and is simple and easy to use. It will automatically adjust to the scene, has a built-in macro mode and a selfie mirror for getting that perfect shot of you and your friends. It comes in pink, black, white, purple, and blue. View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 w/60 pack of film was $133, now $123 @ Amazon

This deal saves you $10 on the Instax Mini 11 and a 60-pack of film for the camera. It comes with two 10-packs of Instax Mini macaron film, two 10-packs of INSTAX Mini Confetti Film, and two 10-packs of Mini Candy Pop film packsView Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 w/120-pack of film was $149, now $131 @ Amazon

If you're planning to take a ton of pictures, then this is a deal you should check out, as it saves you $18 over the cost of the camera and film separately. You get the Instax Mini 11 plus 120 sheets of Instax Mini film. View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 was $130, now $85 @ Amazon

The Instax Square SQ6 takes 2.4 x 2.4-inch photos, much larger than other Instax cameras. The SQ6 has a retro-ish design, and comes in several colors: blue, gold, gray, red, white, and even a Taylor Swift edition. It comes with three color filters (orange, purple and green) and has three range modes and a flash.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 kit was $119, now $89 @ Walmart

This kit includes the Instax Mini 9, along with a mini tripod, a lens-cleaning cloth, a pack of 10 prints, and a carrying case. The Instax Mini 9 has a mirror on the front for selfies and a macro lens adapter for close-up photos.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer was $99, now $89 @ Amazon

For when you just want to print photos from your smartphone, this portable Bluetooth printer is a good option. It comes in four colors and can turn out a print in 90 seconds. It works with both iPhones and Android smartphones.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack was $20.75, now $13.38 @ Amazon

When you use an instant camera, you're going to need a lot of film. This Amazon deal saves you 36% off the regular price for 20 sheets of film, which you'll go through in no time.

