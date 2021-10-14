Best Buy Black Friday sales start Oct. 19 — here are the top deals

Mark your calendars: the first official batch of Best Buy Black Friday deals are starting on Tuesday, October 19. The sales will run through Friday, October 22 and will include Chromebooks from $99 and up to $540 off Samsung appliances.

These are the earliest Black Friday deals we've ever seen from Best Buy. However, the announcement doesn't come as a surprise. Amazon launched its Amazon Epic Daily Deals event earlier this month and Target Daily Deals kicked off this past weekend. Here are the discounts Best Buy will offer next week:

Best Buy Oct. 19 sales

More deals to come November 19

If the devices you want aren't on sale next week, there's no need to worry. In its announcement, Best Buy is also confirming more Black Friday discounts will begin on Friday, November 19. That's a week before the official Black Friday date.

In terms of shipping, Best Buy states that same-day delivery will be available on thousands of products. Orders placed by 3 p.m. local time will be delivered by 9 p.m. local time. Next-day delivery will also be free on orders priced $35 or more. Best Buy will also offer contactless curbside pickup at all locations. It's worth noting that Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Holiday Price Guarantee

Like most major retailers, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday price guarantee. My Best Members (free to enroll) and Totaltech members ($199/year) will automatically get refunded if something they buy at Best Buy drops further in price before Black Friday (November 26). There will be no need to e-mail or even contact Best Buy; the refund will occur automatically. However, the device must be part of the Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Product pages will show which items qualify with a "Black Friday Price Guaranteed" logo). Non-members will have to visit a Best Buy store or contact Best Buy customer care for a reimbursement.