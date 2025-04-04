Massive Best Buy weekend sale live from $9 — 21 deals I'm shopping on OLED TVs, Apple, Roku and more

The weekend is finally here, and a bunch of awesome new deals are up for grabs at Best Buy. If you've been hankering for a new TV, laptop or pair of headphones, you're in luck as a bunch of my favorite products have seen epic price cuts.

Right now you can grab the Samsung 55-inch S85D 4K OLED TV for $899 at Best Buy. This is $400 off and an incredible price for an OLED TV in this size. Best Buy is also offering MacBook deals from $749 this weekend.

Plus, don't forget you can now sign up for Nintendo Switch 2 notifications at Best Buy to get the best chance of securing your pre-order for Nintendo's new console.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, check out our Best Buy coupon codes for more savings, and see the Skechers deals I'm shopping from $17.

Roku Express: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy The Roku Express is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade. Just note this has sold for $17 in the past.

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Apple AirTags 4-pack: was $99 now $69 at Best Buy Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $949 at Best Buy For $949, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Marshall Motif II ANC: was $199 now $159 at Best Buy These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.