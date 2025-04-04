Massive Best Buy weekend sale live from $9 — 21 deals I'm shopping on OLED TVs, Apple, Roku and more
These Best Buy weekend deals shouldn't be missed
The weekend is finally here, and a bunch of awesome new deals are up for grabs at Best Buy. If you've been hankering for a new TV, laptop or pair of headphones, you're in luck as a bunch of my favorite products have seen epic price cuts.
Right now you can grab the Samsung 55-inch S85D 4K OLED TV for $899 at Best Buy. This is $400 off and an incredible price for an OLED TV in this size. Best Buy is also offering MacBook deals from $749 this weekend.
Plus, don't forget you can now sign up for Nintendo Switch 2 notifications at Best Buy to get the best chance of securing your pre-order for Nintendo's new console.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, check out our Best Buy coupon codes for more savings, and see the Skechers deals I'm shopping from $17.
Editor's Choice
After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lives up to all those years of anticipation.
This fun, simple Lego build lets you take on the open road. It comes with 148 pieces, including everything you need to build a monster truck and a minifig to drive it.
The Roku Express is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade. Just note this has sold for $17 in the past.
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. It works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. On the downside, some of its features are gated behind a subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.
Save $130 on this excellent Dyson air purifier. Not only does it automatically remove pollutants, bacteria and allergens in seconds, but it can heat and cool the room too. It also looks sleek and stylish.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
The U6N is Hisense's most affordable Mini-LED TV, and this deal drops its budget-friendly price even more. In addition to its Mini-LED backlighting, the 75-inch U6N also arrives with quantum-dot color, Dolby Vision support and Google TV built right into the software. It's a terrific choice for folks who are shopping for a big-screen TV but don't necessarily need top-shelf performance.
Price check: $599 @ Amazon
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is home to a slew of game streaming apps. There's a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports for connected devices.
The LG G4 is stunning. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with four handy HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.
Laptops and computing
Our Logitech G305 Lightspeed review mentioned a few flaws that made this mouse hard to recommend at full price, but it's a much better buy after a discount. It delivered great gaming performance, and it comes in a range of fun color options too. Just note that it runs only on AA batteries.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 remains one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one.
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a speedy X Elite processor and also packs a gorgeous OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's super thin and light and has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests. Note: this deal is for the device only and doesn't include a keyboard or stylus.
For $949, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Headphones
While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. They made our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds for their satisfying sound, 7-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance rating.
These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.
The JBL Live 770NC are an affordable pair of wireless headphones with impressive active noise cancelling capabilities. Our JBL Live 770NC hands-on review found that they had a bunch of other great features, like 50-hour battery life and Spatial Sound. After this discount, they're a bargain not to be missed.
Speakers
Beats' iconic rounded oblong speaker has a new low price, making it an excellent buy. The Beats Pill is a solid little Bluetooth speaker, and in our Beats Pill hands-on review, we enjoyed the top-tier sound and excellent battery life.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Now's your chance to get one of the best soundbars for $300 off its regular price. In our Sonos Arc review, we considered it the premier soundbar for your in-home entertainment setup.
Price check: $599 @ Amazon
This 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar brings a great surround sound experience without the need for extra speakers. We found the Dolby Atmos performance to be excellent in our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review, and that its sound easily filled the testing room. This $500 discount is a massive saving on one of our favorite soundbars.
Price check: $999 @ Amazon
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
