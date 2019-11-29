Best Black Friday antivirus software deals 2019

UPDATE: See the best Antivirus Cyber Monday deals right now.

Some of the best antivirus makers, including Bitdefender, Kaspersky, McAfee, Norton, Sophos and Trend Micro are offering great deals this Black Friday week. All offer excellent protection against malware with a wide choice of extra features.

We've selected six of the best, tailored to different needs. If you're a strictly Windows user and don't have small children, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus might be for you. If you're a parent and want a jack-of-all-trades package, try Norton 360 Deluxe.

Power users with many devices on different platforms should opt for Kaspersky Total Security, McAfee Total Protection, Sophos Home Premium or Trend Micro Maximum Security.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: Was $60 now just $24.99

Our top pick for entry-level antivirus software is steeply marked down at the Bitdefender website. The discount covers your first year of service for up to three Windows PCs.View Deal

Trend Micro Maximum Security: Was $100, now $29.95

Trend Micro's top-of-line suite has excellent protection and a plethora of extra features for either five or 10 devices. For Black Friday, it's marked down by up to 70%.View Deal

McAfee Total Protection: Was $120 now just $29.99

One of the best bargains in antivirus software is now even more of a steal. For Black Friday, pick up McAfee's full-featured Total Protection for 10 PCs, Macs, Android or iOS devices for just $29.99 for the first year.View Deal

Sophos Home Premium 1-year subscription: Was $60, now $30

Sophos is best known in the enterprise security market, but its home products are fast, efficient and affordable. For Black Friday, Sophos Home for up to 10 Macs or PCs, already a steal at $60 per year, is a further 50% off.View Deal

Norton 360 Deluxe: Was $100 now $34.99

Norton's top antivirus-only product protects five devices and includes parental controls, webcam protection, a password manager, backup software and 50GB of online storage. You'll also get Norton Secure VPN unlimited service for up to five devices.View Deal