Best 4th of July Apple sales 2021

4th of July Apple sales are officially here. Independence Day is less than a week away, which means that retailers are getting into the spirit of the holiday with sizable discounts on all things Apple.

Multiple retailers have already slashed the price of several of our favorite Apple devices from the iPhone 12 to the MacBook Pro M1. Whether you need a new tablet or a new set of wireless earbuds there's a discount for you in these 4th of July Apple sales.

Right now you can get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899 at Best Buy (student only deal), while Amazon has slashed the price of the MacBook Air M1 to just $899. Best in class wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro are on sale for $197 at Walmart ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

There's a lot of deals out there already, with more to come as we get closer to the day in question, so we've rounded up all the best 4th of July Apple deals currently available. Whatever Apple device has caught your eye, there will surely be a discount that's perfect for you below.

Best 4th of July Apple sales right now

iPhones

iPhone 12: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + new line @ Verizon

Verizon has several Apple deals currently running. Right now when you upgrade to an iPhone 12 and trade in your old device, you can save up to $700 on your new phone. You will need to open a new line to get this deal though. View Deal

iPhone SE w/ 4GB data: $30/month @ Mint

If you're after the entry-level iPhone SE Mint Mobile has bundled it with 4GB of data for just $30/month over a 24-month period. This is easily one of the best iPhone SE deals we've seen when you consider you're paying just $15/month for the device and $!5/month for the data package. View Deal

iPhone 11: Buy one, get one free @ T-Mobile

The iPhone 11 may no longer be Apple's flagship smartphone, but it still offers a superb camera array, fast performance, and excellent battery life. Switch to T-Mobile and open two lines of data, and your second iPhone 11 will be free in the form of bill credits spread out over 24 months. View Deal

iPads

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @

The 2020 iPad is currently in stock and on sale at Amazon. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620), 8MP camera, 12.MP front camera, and lasts for an epic 12 hours and 57 minutes. Finding this iPad in stock hasn't been easy recently, which makes this one of the best 4th of July Apple sales around. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

The iPad Air 2020 sports a larger 10.9-inch display, a speedy A14 Bionic CPU and support for USB-C charging. It also supports the Magic Keyboard accessory which makes it a very viable laptop replacement. Amazon has a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all colors as it can jump around a bit. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the tablet you buy when you need blazing speed, 10 hours of battery life, and the biggest screen possible. It's worth noting this is a student-only deal for now, but if you're still at school don't miss this fantastic deal.View Deal

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new MacBook Air M1 features Apple's new blazing-fast custom M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. The config on sale comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This $899 price tag is actually the second cheap price we've ever seen it being sold at, so now the time to buy. View Deal

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The New MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers seriously impressive performance that can run circles around Windows laptops. You'll also get a brighter display and beefier 8-core graphics compared to the MacBook Air. The base 256GB config is now on sale at Amazon, which is one of the best 4th of July Apple sales we've seen for this laptop. (The 512GB model is $150 off).View Deal

AirPods

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

If you want AirPods for the cheapest price possible, look no further. Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $119. That's just $20 shy of their all-time price low. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

The next step up from the standard AirPods, these wireless earbuds come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wireless recharging. Otherwise, they're the same buds, so only opt for these if you need the wireless charging capabilities. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice deal: Walmart has the AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's their lowest price right now at any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. They've been as low as $179 in the past, but right now just shy of $200 is the best AirPods Pro deal going. View Deal

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a few years old but it's still a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. It's waterproof, offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Siri support and can be integrated with Apple Music. This model has been going in and out of stock so keep checking even if Walmart claims it's sold out. View Deal