Bears vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL week 15 game online

Bears vs Vikings live stream channel, start time The Bears vs Vikings live stream begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday, December 20 on FOX.

The Bears vs Vikings live stream represents a last shot at making the playoffs. With each team standing at 6-7, even the winner will have less than a 50 percent chance of advancing to the postseason, while the loser chances will be down in the single digits.

The Vikings prevailed 19-3 the last time these teams met, in week 10. But Chicago has a different quarterback this time and is energized from a big win last week. That said, oddsmakers still favor the Vikings by 3.5 points in this NFL live stream.

The Bears offense has been abysmal this year, with the team only winning in low-scoring matches where its strong defense has been able to stifle opponents. But things may be changing. For one, quarterback Mitch Trubisky is coming into his own and emerging as a stronger signal-caller than Nick Fowles, who led the Bears in their earlier loss to the Vikings. Trubisky has now had two games in a row completing over 70 percent of passes and not throwing any interceptions. He's also more mobile than Fowles, so not such an easy target for sacks.

The Vikings, for their part, are coming off a crushing 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The match should have been much closer, though, had Vikings kicker Dan Bailey not missed three field goals and an extra point. Still, it didn't help that quarterback Kirk Cousins managed just a single touchdown pass. He'd been much stronger in earlier games, however, making three scoring passes in each of the three preceding matches. (And he's thrown only two interceptions in the past seven games.)

So the outcome really depends on which version of each team shows up on Sunday. If we see that latest version of the Bears and Vikings, Chicago could pull off the win. But if the teams both return back to their old selves, the Vikings stand a good chance of beating the Bears for a second time this season.

How to watch Bears vs Vikings live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Bears vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the US, Bears vs Vikings is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday December 20.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Bears vs Vikings is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Bears vs Vikings live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Bears vs Vikings.

Bears vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bears vs Vikings. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Bears vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bears vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.