At just $50, the Roku Ultra is the Black Friday deal I had to buy

My parents lose their remotes even more often than I do, so I'm thankful I found a great deal on the perfect 4K streaming box for their needs. And, surprise, it's not from Amazon, this streaming deal comes from Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

Right now, the latest Roku Ultra is $50 at Best Buy, discounted from $100 (that's 50% off). It's such a perfect price for a high-end 4K-streaming device that I would have argued for it to be our best streaming device overall if that were its normal price.

Roku Ultra 2019: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

If you want a premium streaming device, but don't want to pay through the teeth for it, this is your lucky day. This super-fast 4K streaming box comes with premium headphones that plug straight into its remote. View Deal

I almost gave my parents a Fire TV Stick 4K that I had lying around, but I know better. Since they lose their remote so often, they'll love how the Ultra has a great feature for finding lost remotes. Just click the button on the top of the box and your remote will start beeping.

Admittedly, Best Buy doesn't have the best price on this streaming device. That'd be Walmart, which has the Roku Ultra at $48. I went with Best Buy because it was available for pick up on my way home.

Either way, know that this deal is for the Roku Ultra 2019 model, and that you'll definitely want it, and not last year's edition. Our Roku Ultra (2019) review lays out the case for this year's model, with faster performance than its predecessor, so it carves away the time you're watching Netflix load, and just brings you closer to your show of choice.

Plus, the Ultra includes premium JBL headphones that plug into the device's remote. If you don't get why that's important, clearly you've never been woken up by a roommate or partner who's been playing their shows too loudly.