Want a mattress or bed to help you stop or reduce snoring? Try these...

A quarter of American adults say they're habitual snorers. While light, infrequent snoring is generally harmless (albeit disruptive, especially if you share a bed with a someone), heavy snoring can negatively impact the quality of your (and your partner's) sleep, and possibly even signal an underlying health problem.

It's wise to consult your doctor if your snoring is severe enough to leave you feeling lethargic during the day. However, there's also the possibility you're sleeping on the wrong type of mattress or bed, which could be exacerbating your snoring. There are many other causes of snoring though, including alcohol use close to bedtime.

Along with following the best anti-snoring tips, the right mattress and bed combo will help mitigate snoring so you wake up refreshed each morning. We're here to assist on your quest for a more restful (and less noisy) night's sleep by sharing the best mattresses and beds for healthier, comfier sleep.

And if it's a bargain you're seeking, take a look at this year's Memorial Day mattress sales — several of which are now live.

3 great mattresses for snorers

Generally speaking, side sleeping is recommended to limit snoring since airflow is the least inhibited in this position. Thus, you'll want to shop the best mattresses for side sleepers to ease your snoring woes as they're optimized for support along the shoulders and hips — crucial areas for side sleepers.

Here are three of our favorite mattresses for side sleeping...

(Image credit: Helix)

1. Helix Midnight Mattress

As we explain in our Helix Midnight mattress review, this medium-firm hybrid is tailored-made for side sleeping. A bespoke memory foam top layer cradles pressure points along the shoulders, back, and hips whilst a responsive polyfoam layer absorbs sinkage for cushioned support. A base layer of individually-wrapped springs limits motion transfer and boosts airflow, which also makes the Helix Midnight suitable for snoring couples and hot sleepers.

The Helix Midnight is a competitively-priced mid-range hybrid mattress, and Helix mattress sales are common. Right now, as part of its early Memorial Day sale you can score a queen size Helix Midnight plus two free Helix Dream pillows for $999 after discount — up to $500 less than its luxury rivals Saatva and DreamCloud.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

2. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

The full-foam Nectar mattress balances firmness and softness for cushioned support along your shoulders, hips, and back whilst resting on your side, the best position to reduce snoring. A 3-inch layer of high-density gel memory foam plus 2 inches of adaptive response foam work in tandem to evenly distribute body weight, relieve joint pressure, and wick away body heat. When writing our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review we certainly felt the 'hug' of the foam, but it's also quite sturdy so you're unlikely to sink in too deeply.

The Nectar is the best memory foam mattress when it comes to value for money, and the current Nectar mattress sale yields big savings that knock the price of a queen Nectar mattress to $799. Nectar also includes a whole year's trial, so you can effectively test it across the seasons.

(Image credit: Awara Sleep)

3. Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress

The Awara Natural Hybrid is an organic mattress crafted from sustainably-sourced materials. It's firm, but the 2-inch top layer of responsive Dunlop latex will subtly cradles your hips, shoulders, and knees as soon as you transition to your side.

The best organic mattresses often carry a high price tag due to the high-calibre of materials used, but the Awara Natural Hybrid is quite affordable, especially compared to the likes of Avocado and Nolah. Since Awara is a part of the same parent company as Nectar (Resident), you'll also get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty with your purchase. You can read more about it in our Awara Natural Hybrid mattress review.

3 great beds for snorers

Sleeping flat on your mattress may contribute to snoring, so consider investing in an adjustable bed frame. Why? Because elevating your head at an angle will prevent obstruction of your windpipe and reduce snoring. However, this can't be remedied by stacking pillows as that'll create misalignment and eventual neck pain.

An adjustable bed will enable you to raise your head to a suitable height without compromising proper alignment. There are even smart beds that'll automatically adjust the angle of your upper body upon detecting the sounds of snoring. Here are three worth checking out...

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Power Bed Base

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo is ideal for snorers because it has a built-in Snore Response that automatically raises your head around 12 degrees if it detects the sound of snoring. Other features include a Zero Gravity mode to alleviate joint pressure, plus sleep tracking and coaching via a companion mobile app.

The Tempur-Pedic mattress sale offers big markdowns on this base, so you can often find a queen Tempur-Ergo smart base for $1,699. A 90-day at-home trial is also included. Admittedly that isn't a lot of time relative to the price you pay here, but still enough time for you to see if it does reduce your snoring. You're backed by a lengthy 25-year warranty too.

(Image credit: GhostBed)

2. GhostBed Split King Adjustable Set

The GhostBed Split King Adjustable Set makes it possible for snoring couples to share a bed without compromising their preferences. This remote-controlled base is outfitted with several one-touch pre-set positions, including anti-snore. These presets can be further customized to suit the angles that are most comfortable for you and your partner, and there are multiple massage modes.

The GhostBed mattress sale cuts 40% off the price of the Split King Adjustable Set — which includes two twin XL GhostBed Luxe cooling mattresses. At $4,253 after markdown, this is a great pickup if you're new to this method of co-sleeping. The GhostBed Split King Adjustable Base also includes a lifetime warranty.

(Image credit: Purple)

3. Purple Ascent Adjustable Base

The Purple Ascent Adjustable Base can fit upon most existing bed frames so you can maintain the aesthetic of your room whilst enhancing your comfort. The Anti-Snore preset can be customized to an angle that's suitable for you, and there are additional presets for sitting and Zero Gravity pressure relief.

Keep an eye on the Purple mattress sale for discounts on the Ascent Adjustable Base, particularly if you bundle it with a Purple mattress. It's the second least expensive option here, with a queen costing $1,499. You'll have 100 nights to test out Purple's adjustable base, and it has a 10-year warranty.