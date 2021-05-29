How to get a NordVPN free trial

As one of the best VPN services on the market today, NordVPN is a hugely popular and widely trusted brand – for those interested in staying secure online, it will have undoubtedly come up in any research into cyber security.

However, just like any other purchase – be it a car or computer software – having a test drive before purchase is absolutely essential. We all have our own tastes and preferences, and what one person considers the best may be far from that for another individual.

So, VPN free trials are a massive part of the decision-making process for almost all users – but can you get a NordVPN free trial, how do you get it, and are there any hoops to go through to get there? Here, we explain all.

Bag your NordVPN free trial now

To get a NordVPN free trial, all you need to do is head over to the site and pick your plan. You will have to pay upfront, but you can claim 100% of the money back within 30 days if you don't enjoy the product – and in that time, you'll have unlimited access to all Nord's features.View Deal

What kind of free trial does NordVPN offer?

Unlike some providers, NordVPN doesn’t offer a free VPN option that lets users test a limited version of the software. So, in most cases, a NordVPN trial requires you to sign up to a premium plan before having access to the software.

Thankfully though, that payment is fully refundable for 30 days, meaning you’ll have a whole month to test out the service without limits. Whether you’re a big streamer or a frequent P2P sharer, you can do it all and still get a refund if you’re not happy with the service.

It’s worth noting that on the Google Play Store, new customers can claim a seven-day free trial that doesn’t require payment (although you will have to hand over your billing details). That’s not available for iOS users, though. On balance, we’d recommend simply signing up and claiming back if you’re not happy with the service – it certainly saves the hassle of rushing any testing you’re planning on doing before you get charged.

Finally, NordVPN states that it does not offer refunds on purchases made through the Apple App Store. To get one, you have to go through Apple itself. To avoid this, we’d recommend signing up on desktop no matter how you plan on using the service.

(Image credit: Future)

How to make the most of your NordVPN free trial

Whether you choose to claim back within 30 days or take advantage of the seven-day NordVPN free trial, you should waste no time in getting to know the software so you can make an educated decision on whether it’s for you.

You’ll probably already know, but the first step is to identify what you’ll be using NordVPN for. If you’re after general online security, check that your online banking and your favorite websites work properly with Nord enabled – they almost certainly will, but it’s well worth making sure.

Install NordVPN on all your devices – one of our very few complaints about the provider are the slightly cramped interfaces of its iPhone VPN and Android VPN apps, so make sure they work for you.

If you’ll be using NordVPN as a streaming VPN, check that it works with all the streaming services you regularly use – be that sports sites like DAZN or just Netflix and BBC iPlayer. The good news is that in our reviewing process NordVPN had one of the highest success rates for streaming content, and its barnstorming performance in our Netflix VPN unblocking tests means it should be well up to the task.

One of the most popular VPN uses is a torrenting VPN – if that’s you, make sure Nord maintains the speeds you’re used to. It’s worth noting that VPNs may minimally slow down P2P transfer speeds, but it’s a sacrifice well worth making in the name of privacy. Plus, NordVPN is super swift, so you shouldn’t have any issues.

If you do have any problems, we highly recommend talking to the NordVPN support team on the Live Chat feature – sometimes poor performance is as simple as changing a setting, and it’ll save you a ton of hassle in the long run.

How to cancel NordVPN and claim a refund

If you do decide NordVPN isn’t the right choice for you, claiming back your money couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is email the support team or start a live chat, and state clearly that you’d like a refund. The team will likely check your account to make sure you’re within the allotted 30 days, and perhaps ask a couple of questions about why you’re leaving.

Don’t expect it to be tricky though – we’ve always found the NordVPN team very accommodating and happy to help, whether you want to cancel or figure out an issue.

How to get a NordVPN free trial in a nutshell

You can bag a seven-day NordVPN free trial through the Google Play Store, but you’ll have to hand over your details first. On any other device, you can sign up to a premium plan and then get your money back within 30 days if you’re not happy with the service.

We recommend testing everything you plan on using NordVPN for thoroughly within that time period – including any streaming sites you visit and torrenting performance.

Canceling is super simple, and all you need to do is contact a NordVPN team member on the support site. There should be no fuss, and you’ll get your full refund within a few days.

Why use NordVPN?

NordVPN – Fast, effective, and secure

Well-known as one of the fastest and most reliable VPNs on the market, NordVPN offers over 5,000 servers and supercharged speeds alongside class-leading security features and excellent streaming performance. Plus, you can trial the service with its 30-day money-back guarantee, View Deal