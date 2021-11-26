Xbox Series X expansion card price sliced to £184 in this Amazon Black Friday Deal

Trending

Boost Xbox Series X storage for less with this Black Friday deal

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X on sale at Amazon
The Black Friday deals are here, and as we enter the later hours of the day there are still plenty of deals available, especially with Cyber Monday on the horizon. And one of the most appealing ones we've seen is for the Xbox Series X. 

Right now you can get the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X on sale for £184 at Amazon. This storage card adds an extra terabyte of storage to your Xbox Series X, basically doubling your console's capacity. 

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: was £219 now £184

If you're struggling to find space for all your Xbox Series X games, consider a storage upgrade. Thanks to this Black Friday sale you can save £35 on this expansion card. 

In our Xbox Series X review we noted that the 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage space could rapidly fill up with the ever-increasing size of some of the best Xbox Series X games. This is particularly true if you like large games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla or one of the modern Call of Duty games. 

And with so much on Xbox Game Pass, it’s too easy to fill up the Xbox Series X. It forces you to enter the tedious process of backing up games on external drives or deleting them off the internal storage, meaning you have to download them again later. 

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X can help. Not only does it give you an extra chunk of SSD space, it’s also easy to install; you can simply plug it into the back of your Xbox Series X and then you’re ready to go. The proprietary nature of the expansion card means it's usually an expensive solution to expanding the capacity of the Xbox Series X. But with £35 off the price tag, it becomes a lot more of a palatable proposition. 

